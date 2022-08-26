Macee_Krpec__A_Real_Cowgirl
Buy Now
mcneesesports.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAKE CHARLES—Senior Macee Krpec was a Cowgirl long before she became a member of the McNeese volleyball team.

The native of Nada, Texas, a rural community in South Texas with a population of roughly 100 surrounded by corn and rice fields, Krpec had no other choice but to fall in love with the Cowgirl life.



Tags