Dewey-Wills-WMA-add-map
Buy Now

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) has adopted a resolution to expand the Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) by 2,440 acres to incorporate riparian river bank property owned by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), as well as state-owned water bottoms and islands of Little River.

The property is located in LaSalle Parish within the Catahoula Basin. The expanded WMA is bounded by the Rapides and LaSalle Parish line, the northern-most bank of Little River and riverbank property of the Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge.



Tags