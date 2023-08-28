Prep Football LSWA preseason high school football polls, Week 0 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 5ASchool 1st record ptsJohn Curtis (5) 0-0 115Catholic-Baton Rouge (2) 0-0 113Destrehan (1) 0-0 111Ruston (3) 0-0 109Zachary 0-0 84Edna Karr 0-0 78Acadiana 0-0 74St. Augustine 0-0 42Carencro 0-0 38West Monroe 0-0 25Others receiving votes: Southside 22, Brother Martin 15, Airline 13, Captain Shreve 6, Alexandria 6, Archbishop Rummel 4, East Ascension 3, Terrebonne 3, Denham Springs 1, Dutchtown 1, East St. John 1.Class 4ASchool 1st record ptsSt. Thomas More (9) 0-0 129Lafayette Christian (2) 0-0 121Neville 0-0 109Westgate 0-0 92North DeSoto 0-0 90West Feliciana 0-0 61Warren Easton 0-0 55Lutcher 0-0 52Teurlings Catholic 0-0 35Archbishop Shaw 0-0 27Others receiving votes: Leesville 23, Vandebilt Catholic 21, Lakeshore 13, Opelousas 11, Evangel Christian 10, Plaquemine 3, Northwood-Shreveport 3, De La Salle 2, Brusly 1.Class 3ASchool 1st record ptsUniversity (11) 0-0 132St. James 0-0 108Sterlington 0-0 101Madison Prep 0-0 96Union Parish 0-0 78Iowa 0-0 75E.D. White 0-0 56Lake Charles Prep 0-0 46Parkview Baptist 0-0 42Amite 0-0 38Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 29, St. Louis 18, Bogalusa 17, St. Martinville 11, Jena 10, Carroll 5, Church Point 4, Patterson 4.Class 2ASchool 1st record ptsCalvary Baptist (4) 0-0 119Oak Grove (4) 0-0 116St. Charles (1) 0-0 109Many (2) 0-0 100Notre Dame 0-0 86Dunham 0-0 83Mangham 0-0 70Newman 0-0 46Episcopal-Baton Rouge 0-0 43Avoyelles 0-0 40Others receiving votes: Welsh 16, East Feliciana 15, Rosepine 9, North Caddo 5, Loyola Prep 4, Country Day 3, South Plaquemines 2, Grand Lake 1, Ferriday 1, Menard 1.Class 1A School 1st record ptsOuachita Christian (10) 0-0 131Southern Lab (1) 0-0 119Kentwood 0-0 104Vermilion Catholic 0-0 91Homer 0-0 74Riverside Academy 0-0 67St. Frederick 0-0 57St. Martin’s 0-0 52Haynesville 0-0 45Ascension Catholic 0-0 38Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 33, Opelousas Catholic 23, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, Logansport 11, Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Politics Christianity Religion Education