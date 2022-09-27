Prep Football LSWA HIGH SCHOOL WEEK 5 FOOTBALL POLLS The Louisiana Sports Writers Association Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 5ASchool 1st rec pts prevDestrehan (4) 4-0 113 2Catholic-Baton Rouge 3-1 99 3Karr (6) 1-3 98 1Zachary 2-1 89 4Ruston 3-1 78 6Acadiana 3-1 74 5Byrd 4-0 62 9Brother Martin 3-1 50 10Archbishop Rummel 4-0 30 NRJohn Curtis 3-1 25 NROthers receiving votes: St. Augustine 20, Captain Shreve 17, Parkway 16, West Monroe 5, Southside 5, Carencro 1.Class 4ASchool 1st rec pts prevWestgate (10) 4-0 120 1Neville 3-1 100 4Lafayette Christian 3-1 95 2St. Thomas More 3-1 89 3Warren Easton 3-1 83 5De La Salle 4-0 69 7Lutcher 3-1 61 8Leesville 4-0 43 9North DeSoto 4-0 29 T10Belle Chasse 4-0 26 T10Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 23, Northwood-Shreveport 20, West Feliciana 13, Huntington 4, Cecilia 2, Plaquemine2.Class 3ASchool 1st rec pts prevUnion Parish (6) 3-1 113 2E.D. White (1) 3-1 103 1University (2) 2-2 97 3Church Point (1) 4-0 92 4Amite 3-1 77 6Madison Prep 2-2 61 7Abbeville 3-1 52 8St. James 3-1 50 9Lake Charles Prep 2-2 28 10Iowa 3-1 26 NROthers receiving votes: Sterlington 25, John F. Kennedy 17, Parkview Baptist 12, Bogalusa 11, Carroll 7, St. Martinville 6, Westlake 3.Class 2ASchool 1st rec pts prevMany (12) 4-0 120 1Newman 3-1 109 2Oak Grove 3-1 82 6Notre Dame 3-1 78 3St. Charles Catholic 2-2 77 4North Caddo 3-1 63 5Dunham 3-1 54 7Calvary Baptist 2-2 53 8Mangham 3-1 51 9Avoyelles 3-1 39 10Others receiving votes: Episcopal-Baton Rouge 29, Rosepine 10, Grand Lake 9, Welsh 4, General Trass 1.Class 1ASchool 1st rec pts prevOuachita Christian (9) 4-0 119 1Homer (1) 3-1 109 2Southern Lab 2-1 98 3Kentwood 4-0 91 4Logansport 3-1 79 5Vermilion Catholic 4-0 77 6St. Frederick 3-1 47 9Riverside Academy 3-1 41 10Glenbrook Academy 4-0 39 NRAscension Catholic 3-1 36 8Others receiving votes: Haynesville 24, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 18, Central Catholic-Morgan City 5, St. Martin’s 3, Arcadia 1, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 1. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pts Prev Rec Internet Computer Science School Christianity Teurlings Catholic Coupee St. Martin Vote Pointe Most Popular Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Daigles net La. Bass Anglers win with 12.44 in Atchafalaya Basin ULL announced New Iberia's Richard as a member of its Homecoming Court MARRIAGE LICENSES - SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 After so-so first day, Suit, Griffon reel in enough bass to win 2-day tourney Loreauville rallies, then stumbles, in 35-21 loss to North Vermilion