The Louisiana Sports Writers Association has released the first two classes in its annual baseball and softball All-State teams.
Classes 1A through 5A are set to be released throughout the coming week beginning on Saturday with Class 1A. Class 5A is scheduled to be announced on Saturday, June 10.
The annual Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball awards will be announced after all seven All-State teams are announced.
Class C All-State Teams:
Claiborne Christian junior Anna Cate Miller and Fairview senior Landon Strother had incredible seasons both on the mound/circle and in the batter's box.
The two players now headline the Class C all-state baseball and softball teams, as selected by a panel of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Miller is the Outstanding Player on the softball squad. She guided Claiborne Christian to a Division V Select state championship in Sulphur with an 18-3 in the circle. Miller also batted .510 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
Strother is the Outstanding Player for baseball. He led Fairview squad to the Division V select quarterfinals, losing to eventual state champion, Pitkin. Strother batted .405 with 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored, while going 6-3 on the mound with a 0.438 ERA, striking out 61 batters in 48 innings pitched.
Claiborne Christian first-year head coach Chris Winstead and Family Community's Cody Moroni were honored with Class C Coach of the Year recognition.
Winstead guided Claiborne to another state championship, led by Miller and fellow all-staters, Allie and Lily Wainwright. Moroni led runner-up Family Community to its first appearance in the Division V Select state championship game.
LSWA Class C Charts
BASEBALL
Nick Womack Claiborne Christian Jr. .364
A.J. Allen Claiborne Christian Sr. 2.33 ERA
Raylee Thomas Jr. Family Community .418
Bryant Smith Kilbourne So. .400
John Poisso Calvin Sr. .365
John Bradley Griffin Calvin Sr. .356
Shawn Staggs Saline Sr. .593
Parker Alexander Hornbeck So. .417
Julius Johnson Hornbeck So. .391
Dylan Conner Singer Sr. .333
Caston Perkins Singer Sr. .407
Landon Strother Fairview Sr. 6-3
Connor Dowies Fairview So. .465
Noah Lafargue Reeves Jr. .491
Rylan Thomas Family Community Jr. .329
Seth Terrell Family Christian Sr. .446
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANDON STROTHER, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: CODY MORONI, FAMILY COMMUNITY
SOFTBALL
Anna Cate Miller Claiborne Christian Jr. .510
Allie Wainwright Claiborne Christian So. .550
Lilly Wainwright Claiborne Christian Sr. .495
Haley Martin Calvin So. .397
Kyleigh Blundell Calvin So. .425
Sadie Jeane Evans Jr. .603
Madelyn Nolen Starks So. 435
Maddie Dupuis St. Joseph’s Jr. .411
M.J. Caldwell Family Community 8th .478
Akeirah Jones Summerfield Fr. .511
Emilee Gauthier St. Joseph’s So. .413
Cadence Griffith Georgetown Sr. .513
Jordan Williams Saline Jr. .661
Baleigh Hauley Gibsland-Coleman So. .487
Makenzie Credeur Northside Christian So. .453
Riley Haus Evans Jr. .408
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ANNA CATE MILLER, CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS WINSTEAD, CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN
Class B All-State Teams:
For one team, it had only been four years. But for another, it had been since 1994.
Ultimately, Pitkin and Converse won LHSAA Division V titles.
J.C. Holt of Pitkin and Converse’s Chris Brumley were honored as the Class B Coaches of the Year after leading their teams to championships on the baseball and softball teams chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Holt, who guided his Tigers to the No. 3 seed in the baseball bracket, fielded a team of underclassmen as Pitkin captured its 13th state baseball championship in school history. First-team all-staters Jaxon Perkins and Issac Longino led Pitkin.
Brumley and Converse won both of its LHSAA softball tournament games in walk-off fashion, including the championship in a nine-inning thriller. Converse was led on the field by a trio of first-team all-staters in Rayni Rivers, Summer Brumley and Avery Prine.
Holden standout Taylor Douglas and Anacoco senior Reid Rodriguez were honored as the Class B Most Valuable Players.
Douglas had another phenomenal softball season for the Rockets as she batted .586 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs, while also winning 20 games in the circle as she struck out 164 batters in leading her team to the state quarterfinals as a No. 1 seed.
Rodriguez went 7-1 on the season pitching for Anacoco with 89 strikeouts. He also batted .435 with 16 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
LSWA CLASS B CHARTS
Baseball
Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1
Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1
Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2
Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432
Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0
Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608
Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371
Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423
Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333
Brody Miller Holden Sr. 364
Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526
Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402
Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490
Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REID RODRIGUEZ, ANACOCO
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN
Honorable mention
Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.
Softball
Cali Deal Quitman So. .490
Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585
Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586
Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415
Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409
Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405
Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493
Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541
Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533
Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540
Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583
Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500
Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489
Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562
Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394
Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS BRUMLEY, CONVERSE
Honorable mention
Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.