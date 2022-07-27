Purchase Access

LAFAYETTE — LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and McNeese right-hander Cameron Foster brought home top honors on Tuesday as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) released its 2022 College Baseball Team.

Crews, one of a state-best seven players from LSU named to the 37-member team, was selected as the state’s Hitter of the Year with Foster earning Pitcher of the Year honors. LSU’s Jacob Berry was the overwhelming choice as the state’s Newcomer of the Year with Louisiana Tech left-hander Ryan Harland tabbed as the state’s Freshman of the Year and LSU-Shreveport skipper Brad Neffendorf the state’s Coach of the Year.

crews mug
foster mug


