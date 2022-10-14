EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice Men's Soccer continues to catch fire with the postseason right around the corner as the No. 18 Bengals upended No. 12 Western Texas 2-1 on Saturday at the Bengal Soccer Complex. The victory was the seventh straight for LSUE (8-3), the second longest win streak in program history.
After a defensive minded majority of the first half, all scoring would take place in the final 15 minutes before intermission.
LSUE would be first to strike, capitalizing on a corner kick from Joseph Fini (Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, Emily Carr Secondary School). The freshman lofted a high cross towards the back post, finding the head of Alexandre Badji (Montreal, Quebec, Canada, College Francais), for the 33rd minute tally.
Fini would again orchestrate a Bengal goal just five minutes later. After receiving a clearance pass by goalkeeper Eddie Roberts (Alexandria, LA, Holy Savior Menard) at midfield, Fini rolled a perfectly time through ball to Chol Chol (Snellville, GA, Tucker HS). The redshirt sophomore would outrace the Western Texas backfield, juking the goalkeeper and burying the open net goal.
The momentum would dampen as Western Texas scored nearly seconds before half, deflecting a clearance attempt into the net.
The two sides would stalemate in the second half, as the Bengals couldn't punch in a few positive offensive opportunities. LSUE would fire five shots in the second half, three coming on frame.
LSU Eunice will close out the regular season next Friday, October 21 at home against Hill College.