LSUE Soccer

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice Men's Soccer continues to catch fire with the postseason right around the corner as the No. 18 Bengals upended No. 12 Western Texas 2-1 on Saturday at the Bengal Soccer Complex. The victory was the seventh straight for LSUE (8-3), the second longest win streak in program history.

After a defensive minded majority of the first half, all scoring would take place in the final 15 minutes before intermission.



