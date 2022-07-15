NJCAA_All_Academic

EUNICE, La. – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) named 34 LSU Eunice student-athletes to its All-Academic Team, the organization announced earlier this week. The 34 recipients smashes the athletic department record of 24, set during the 2019-2020 academic year.

This is the first year that all six athletic teams for LSU Eunice had recipients of the NJCAA All-Academic team designation.

"To have every one of our teams represented on the NJCAA All-Academic Team is special and speaks to the type of student-athletes and culture we have at LSU Eunice," LSU Eunice athletic director Jeff Willis said. "From our coaches to our tremendous staff and faculty on campus, everyone's goal is to ensure that our student-athletes succeed in everything they do on campus, and this is proof of that."

Baseball and Women's Soccer led the way with each having nine members on the All-Academic Team with women's soccer setting a new program record. The baseball team received six first-team nominations with Dylan Beier, Grant Fontenot, Jackson Fraser, Jase McDonald, Alexander Saunier and Zachary Thomas rounding out that group.

Other first-team members include softball's Maci Baldwin and Madison Diaville, and women's soccer's Laura Boccardo and Gabrielle Felix.

The NJCAA had 9,912 student-athletes honored for achieving a grade point average higher than 3.60 during the 2021-22 academic year. The critieria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

Softball has six recipients with men's and women's basketball team both earning three each.

Five teams were named NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year – baseball, softball, women's basketball, women's soccer and men's soccer – for earning a team cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or better.

NJCAA All-Academic Team Members

Baseball

Dylan BeierSophomoreLake Charles, LAFirst-Team
Grant FontenotSophomoreEunice, LAFirst-Team
Jackson FraserSophomoreBuena Vista, Saskatchewan, CanadaFirst-Team
Jase McDonaldSophomoreDenham Springs, LAFirst-Team
Alexander SaunierFreshmanLafayette, LAFirst-Team
Zachary ThomasFreshmanJesup, GAFirst-Team
Dalton BurrellSophomoreBossier City, LASecond-Team
Drew LasseigneSophomoreCentral, LAThird-Team
Luke McGibboneySophomoreBaton Rouge, LAThird-Team

 Softball

Maci BaldwinFreshmanMoss Bluff, LAFirst-Team
Madison DiavilleFreshmanDoyle, LAFirst-Team
Mari BaldwinFreshmanMoss Bluff, LAThird-Team
Cendall BartonSophomoreElmer, LAThird-Team
Emily HooverFreshmanHammond, LAThird-Team
Grace SaizanSophomoreMandeville, LAThird-Team

 

Men's Basketball

Nikola LeticFreshmanNovi Sad, SerbiaSecond-Team
Matthew KellenbergerFreshmanZurich, SwitzerlandThird-Team
Kiani SaxonFreshmanAuckland, New ZealandThird-Team

Women's Basketball

Claire DunnehooFreshmanReeves, LASecond-Team
Jackie SimsSophomoreMidland, LASecond-Team
Autumn ChassionSophomoreLafayette, LAThird-Team

 Men's Soccer

Heitor de Oliverira MoreiraSophomoreSao Paulo, BrazilThird-Team
Luca LeraSophomoreBolton, Ontario, CanadaThird-Team
Faheem PatelSophomoreSugar Land, TXThird-Team
Aaron ReyesFreshmanFort Walton Beach, FLThird-Team

 Women's Soccer

Laura BoccardoFreshmanTurin, ItalyFirst-Team
Gabrielle FelixSophomoreLafayette, LAFirst-Team
Leigha Bradding-ButlerFreshmanLondon, EnglandSecond-Team
Lucia Lorenzo-PargaFreshmanGalicia, SpainSecond-Team
Giovanna Do Amaral CamargoFreshmanAscoli Piceno, ItalyThird-Team
Yasly EscobarFreshmanHouston, TXThird-Team
Jasmine LiddellFreshmanLondon, EnglandThird-Team
Nina McManusFreshmanLafayette, LAThird-Team
Sanaa WilliamsSophomoreLondon, EnglandThird-Team


