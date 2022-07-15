EUNICE, La. – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) named 34 LSU Eunice student-athletes to its All-Academic Team, the organization announced earlier this week. The 34 recipients smashes the athletic department record of 24, set during the 2019-2020 academic year.
This is the first year that all six athletic teams for LSU Eunice had recipients of the NJCAA All-Academic team designation.
"To have every one of our teams represented on the NJCAA All-Academic Team is special and speaks to the type of student-athletes and culture we have at LSU Eunice," LSU Eunice athletic director Jeff Willis said. "From our coaches to our tremendous staff and faculty on campus, everyone's goal is to ensure that our student-athletes succeed in everything they do on campus, and this is proof of that."
Baseball and Women's Soccer led the way with each having nine members on the All-Academic Team with women's soccer setting a new program record. The baseball team received six first-team nominations with Dylan Beier, Grant Fontenot, Jackson Fraser, Jase McDonald, Alexander Saunier and Zachary Thomas rounding out that group.
Other first-team members include softball's Maci Baldwin and Madison Diaville, and women's soccer's Laura Boccardo and Gabrielle Felix.
The NJCAA had 9,912 student-athletes honored for achieving a grade point average higher than 3.60 during the 2021-22 academic year. The critieria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
Softball has six recipients with men's and women's basketball team both earning three each.
Five teams were named NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year – baseball, softball, women's basketball, women's soccer and men's soccer – for earning a team cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or better.
NJCAA All-Academic Team Members
Baseball
|Dylan Beier
|Sophomore
|Lake Charles, LA
|First-Team
|Grant Fontenot
|Sophomore
|Eunice, LA
|First-Team
|Jackson Fraser
|Sophomore
|Buena Vista, Saskatchewan, Canada
|First-Team
|Jase McDonald
|Sophomore
|Denham Springs, LA
|First-Team
|Alexander Saunier
|Freshman
|Lafayette, LA
|First-Team
|Zachary Thomas
|Freshman
|Jesup, GA
|First-Team
|Dalton Burrell
|Sophomore
|Bossier City, LA
|Second-Team
|Drew Lasseigne
|Sophomore
|Central, LA
|Third-Team
|Luke McGibboney
|Sophomore
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Third-Team
Softball
|Maci Baldwin
|Freshman
|Moss Bluff, LA
|First-Team
|Madison Diaville
|Freshman
|Doyle, LA
|First-Team
|Mari Baldwin
|Freshman
|Moss Bluff, LA
|Third-Team
|Cendall Barton
|Sophomore
|Elmer, LA
|Third-Team
|Emily Hoover
|Freshman
|Hammond, LA
|Third-Team
|Grace Saizan
|Sophomore
|Mandeville, LA
|Third-Team
Men's Basketball
|Nikola Letic
|Freshman
|Novi Sad, Serbia
|Second-Team
|Matthew Kellenberger
|Freshman
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Third-Team
|Kiani Saxon
|Freshman
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Third-Team
Women's Basketball
|Claire Dunnehoo
|Freshman
|Reeves, LA
|Second-Team
|Jackie Sims
|Sophomore
|Midland, LA
|Second-Team
|Autumn Chassion
|Sophomore
|Lafayette, LA
|Third-Team
Men's Soccer
|Heitor de Oliverira Moreira
|Sophomore
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Third-Team
|Luca Lera
|Sophomore
|Bolton, Ontario, Canada
|Third-Team
|Faheem Patel
|Sophomore
|Sugar Land, TX
|Third-Team
|Aaron Reyes
|Freshman
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|Third-Team
Women's Soccer
|Laura Boccardo
|Freshman
|Turin, Italy
|First-Team
|Gabrielle Felix
|Sophomore
|Lafayette, LA
|First-Team
|Leigha Bradding-Butler
|Freshman
|London, England
|Second-Team
|Lucia Lorenzo-Parga
|Freshman
|Galicia, Spain
|Second-Team
|Giovanna Do Amaral Camargo
|Freshman
|Ascoli Piceno, Italy
|Third-Team
|Yasly Escobar
|Freshman
|Houston, TX
|Third-Team
|Jasmine Liddell
|Freshman
|London, England
|Third-Team
|Nina McManus
|Freshman
|Lafayette, LA
|Third-Team
|Sanaa Williams
|Sophomore
|London, England
|Third-Team