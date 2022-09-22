Roberto Vaz

SARASOTA, Fla. — LSU Eunice Baseball assistant coach Roberto Vaz helped lead Team USA to a gold medal performance at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. The Americans defeated Chinese Taipei 5-1 in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Team USA captured its fifth gold medal in the last six U-18 World Cups, dating back to 2012, and it’s ninth world title overall. It was the third time the Stars and Stripes won on its home soil, also taking home the gold medal in 1995 (Boston) and 1982 (Knoxville).



