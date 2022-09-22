SARASOTA, Fla. — LSU Eunice Baseball assistant coach Roberto Vaz helped lead Team USA to a gold medal performance at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. The Americans defeated Chinese Taipei 5-1 in the gold medal game on Sunday.
Team USA captured its fifth gold medal in the last six U-18 World Cups, dating back to 2012, and it’s ninth world title overall. It was the third time the Stars and Stripes won on its home soil, also taking home the gold medal in 1995 (Boston) and 1982 (Knoxville).
Ranked fifth in the world heading into the World Cup, the United States went 5-0 in opening round group play, advancing to the six-team Super Group. After a setback to Chinese Taipei to open Super Round play, the USA defeated Mexico and top-ranked Japan before exacting revenge on Chinese Taipei in the gold medal game.
Vaz joined Team USA manager and 13-year MLB player Denny Hocking’s staff alongside Adam Mosely and Jack Wilson. In addition to his duties as first base coach and offensive assistant, Vaz served as one of the main coordinators over the summer as the Team USA roster was developed.
It was Vaz’s second year serving in some capacity with Team USA Baseball. He is set to begin his ninth season as an assistant on the LSU Eunice baseball staff.