EUNICE, La. – Fresh off the program’s seventh NCAA Division I National Championship, LSU scored four of the five major awards for the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Baseball team. The Tigers also produced a team-high of nine selections.

The major awards for the All-Louisiana team were given to LSU’s Dylan Crews (Hitter of the Year), Paul Skenes (Pitcher of the Year), Tommy White (Newcomer of the Year) and Jay Johnson (Coach of the Year). Nicholls State’s Jacob Mayers was voted as the Freshman of the Year.



