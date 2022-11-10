lsu sb signs
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Softball head coach Beth Torina announced the signing of seven true freshmen on 2022 Signing Day.

The Tigers welcome Savanna Bedell (Columbus, Ga.), Sierra Daniel (Chandler, Ariz.), Tori Edwards (Argyle, Texas), Jadyn Laneaux (Marietta, Ga.), Madyson Manning (Monroe, La.), Maddie McKee (Montgomery, Texas) and McKaela Walker (Marietta, Ga.) to Baton Rouge.



