NSD

Both Brian Kelly and Michael Desormeaux are set to have very merry Christmases this year as both coaches added several top recruiting prospects to their rosters on National Signing Day. 

St. Martinville senior WR Harvey Broussard shocked the recruiting world when he announced his commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns, just days after verbally committing to Memphis. Broussard is one of the top receivers in the nation and will provide the Cajuns with a dynamic offensive threat for years to come.



