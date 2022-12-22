Both Brian Kelly and Michael Desormeaux are set to have very merry Christmases this year as both coaches added several top recruiting prospects to their rosters on National Signing Day.
St. Martinville senior WR Harvey Broussard shocked the recruiting world when he announced his commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns, just days after verbally committing to Memphis. Broussard is one of the top receivers in the nation and will provide the Cajuns with a dynamic offensive threat for years to come.
Broussard is joined by fellow Louisiana athletes OL Matthew Broussard, RB Elijah Davis, RW Jay'veon Haynes, DB Kody Jackson, LB Micah Johnson, CB Jeremiah Moses, LB Daylon Sibley and DL Lance Williams.
LSU also picked up several home-grown talents, including star RB Trey Holly of Union Parish, who currently holds the all-time record for rushing yards in Louisiana.
Holly is joined by WR Shelton Sampson from Catholic High BR, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country.
On3.com ranks LSU's 2023 recruiting class as the 6th best in the nation and the 3rd best in the SEC.
The Ragin' Cajuns received the 72nd best recruiting class ranking, moving up eight spots following several last-minute additions. 43% of UL's recruiting class comes from Louisiana.
University of Louisiana 2023 Early Signing Day signees:
Name - Position Hometown (High School/Previous School)
John Bragg – OL, 6-4, 265, Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)
Harvey Broussard – WR, 6-2, 185, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville)
Matthew Broussard – OL, 6-3, 285, Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White)
Xzavier Brown – OL, 6-6, 305, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)
Mason Clinton – DL, 6-5, 270, Petal, Miss. (Petal)
Zavion Coleman – DL, 6-2, 270, Picayune, Miss. (Picayune)
Elijah Davis – RB, 5-10, 210, Reserve, La. (Riverside Academy)
Chase Edwards – DL, 6-7, 250, Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)
* Trey Fite – LB, 6-4, 225, Tatum, Texas (Tatum HS/SMU)
* Cooper Fordham – OL, 6-2, 300, Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)
Jay'veon Haynes – WR, 5-9, 180, Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)
Kody Jackson – S, 6-1, 185, Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)
* AJ Jayroe – WR, 6-4, 190, Frisco, Texas (Reedy)
Caden Jensen – TE, 6-6, 250, Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound)
Micah Johnson – LB, 6-1, 225, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)
* Kadarius Miller – DE, 6-2, 300, Magnolia, Miss. (South Pike HS/Copiah-Lincoln CC)
* Jeremiah Moses – CB, 6-0, 180, Shreveport, La. (Belle Chasse)
Daylon Sibley – LB, 6-0, 210, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles College Prep)
* Tavion Smith – WR, 6-3, 205, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove/Jones College)
Ty Stamey – TE, 6-5, 225, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)
KeDarius Wade – WR, 6-4, 195, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway)
Lance Williams – DL, 6-2, 250, New Orleans, La. (Holy Cross)
* - will enroll in January 2023
SIGNEE CAPSULES
John Bragg, OL, 6-4, 265, Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)
Tallied 18 pancake blocks as a senior in 2022 … Helped LBJ High to a 7-0 record in district play and a 9-3 record overall … Named the district offensive line MVP … Played offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end as a senior.
Harvey Broussard, WR, 6-2, 185, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville)
Ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite … Rated as the No. 95 wide receiver in the country and No. 30 recruit in Louisiana … Named first team all-state and all-district … Also competes in basketball and track and field.
Matthew Broussard, OL, 6-3, 285, Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White)
Tabbed as a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 150 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 58 prospect in Louisiana … Named first team all-state, all-region and all-district … Member of the National Honor Society.
Xzavier Brown, OL, 6-6, 305, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)
Was a two-time first team all-conference member … Also earned Arkansas Scholar Athlete of the Week honors … Was Vice President of the Beta Club.
Mason Clinton, DL, 6-5, 270, Petal, Miss. (Petal)
Named to the Mississippi High School Football Coaches' All-State Second Team … Earned All-Region MVP honors after tallying 39 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a sack … Competed in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game … Registered 34 tackles and five tackles for loss in 2021 and was named All-Region Most Honorable.
Zavion Coleman, DL, 6-2, 270, Picayune, Miss. (Picayune)
Named to the Mississippi High School Football Coaches' All-State First Team … Helped Picayune to 2022 6A State Championship as a Senior … Selected to compete in annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
Elijah Davis, RB, 5-10, 210, Reserve, La. (Riverside Academy)
Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … Tabbed as the No. 64 running back and No. 34 recruit from Louisiana … Rushed for 4,999 yards on 601 carries for 8.3 average … Scored 65 total touchdowns … Named first team all-state, first team all-metro, first team all-district and was named to the Louisiana SportsLine First Team three times … Earned district MVP twice … Is the all-time leading rusher at scorer at Riverside Academy … Was named most valuable track athlete for District 9-1A.
Chase Edwards, DL, 6-7, 250, Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)
Registered 51 total tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss as a senior … Recorded 5.0 sacks … Named to the all-district first team … Also played basketball.
Trey Fite, LB, 6-4, 225, Tatum, Texas (Tatum HS/SMU)
A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN… Named the District 6-3A DI Defensive MVP as a junior … Was twice named the District Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 and 2020 … Was named to the 2021 academic all-state team and academic all-district team in 2020 and 2021 … Qualified for the state track meet in 2021 … Was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Print Shop and FCA.
Cooper Fordham, OL, 6-2, 300, Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)
Ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite … Rated as the No. 120 interior offensive lineman and the No. 222 recruit from Florida … Was a four-year starter at center … Helped The Bolles School advance to the third round of the 4A playoffs in 2021 … father was an offensive lineman at Florida State and made 44 starts in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers … Brother, Caden, plays LB for NC State.
Jay'veon Haynes, WR, 5-9, 180, Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)
A three-start prospect by ESPN … Ranked as the No. 42 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 80 running back … Rushed for 873 yards and seven touchdowns while earning all-district honors … Is a three-time state track champion and recorded the fourth-fastest time in the 100m in 2021.
Kody Jackson, S, 6-1, 185, Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)
Played wide receiver and safety for Evangel Christian Academy … Named to the District 1-4A Second Team … Earned the 2022-23 LHSSA Football All-Academic and Athletic Excellence Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, the highest in District 2 … Earned multiple player of the week honors and was named the Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week in football and baseball … A standout player on the diamond, was named to the all-district first team in 2021 and 2022 … Ranks No. 1 in his class academically and is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and has over 150 hours of community service.
AJ Jayroe, WR, 6-4, 190, Frisco, Texas (Reedy)
Ranked as a three-star prospect by On3, ESPN and Rivals … Was a unanimous all-district first team selection … Helped Reedy to district, bi-district and area championship … Earned all-district first team honors as a junior … Caught 21 touchdowns in his career for 2,100 yards … Also played basketball and ran track.
Caden Jensen, TE, 6-6, 250, Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound)
Ranked as a three-star prospect by On3 … Rated as the No. 81 tight end nationally and No. 280 recruit in Texas … Was a three-time unanimous all-district first team member … As a senior, held an 'A' average blocking grade to go along with 28 pancakes … Averaged 13.6 yards per catch … Hauled in 67 passes for 577 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.
Micah Johnson, LB, 6-1, 225, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)
Was named the district defensive MVP after recording 115 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two pick sixes returned a fumble for a touchdown … Rushed for two touchdowns. Played wide receiver, ran track and played basketball throughout his high school career
Kadarius Miller, DE, 6-2, 300, Magnolia, Miss. (South Pike HS/Copiah-Lincoln CC)
Ranked as the No. 99 JUCO prospect and the No. 11 defensive lineman … Played at Copiah-Lincoln CC where he appeared in 21 games and recorded 85 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumbles.
Jeremiah Moses, CB, 6-0, 180, Shreveport, La. (Belle Chasse)
Rated as a three-star prospect by On3 … Ranked as the No. 60 recruit in Louisiana and as the No. 157 CB nationally … Played corner, wide receiver and returned kicks and punts for Belle Chasse … Had 15 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns as a senior to go along with 38 tackles, a pair of interceptions and 11 pass breakups … Recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior … Earned first team all-district honors in 2021 and 2022 … Was named the outstanding male athlete by the Westbank Quarterback Club … Ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at 2022 Rivals New Orleans Combine.
Daylon Sibley, LB, 6-0, 210, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles College Prep)
Earned all-district honors all four years of his career … Was named to the 2021 LFCA 3A All-State Second Team and earned district MVP honors and was the All-Southwest Louisiana MVP … Also played basketball.
Tavion Smith, WR, 6-3, 205, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove HS/Jones College)
Caught 90 passes for 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns during his prep career … Helped the Warriors claim consecutive MHSAA Class 6A South State Championships … Was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 6A All-State Second Team … Named to Sports601.com's First Team ... Clarion-Ledger Second Team All-State ... Two-time All-District selection … Older brother, Jaden Crumedy, plays for Mississippi State.
Ty Stamey, TE, 6-5, 225, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)
Ranked as a three-star prospect by all the major recruiting services … Tabbed as the No. 270 recruit from Texas and No. 82 tight end nationally in the 247Sports Composite … Was a unanimous first team all-district selection after catching 43 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns as a senior … Named a Vype Houston Top 40 prospect.
Kedarius Wade, WR, 6-4, 195, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway)
Named to the all-state second team after registering 1,200 all-purpose yards … Rushed for 600 yards and had 400 receiving yards to go along with six sacks and 30 tackles … Named Biltz 16 Player of the Week after his performance in week three … Garnered district MVP and all-metro first team honors … Was named the all-purpose player of the year … High-level sprinter in the 100m and 200m.
Lance Williams, DL, 6-2, 250, New Orleans, La. (Holy Cross)
Tallied 53 tackles in 2022 to go along with 14.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery … Earned all-district honors following his senior season … Also played baseball.
Louisiana State University 2023 Early Signing Day signees:
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School)
Tyree Adams OL 6-6 282 Marrero, La. (St. Augustine)
Christian Brathwaite LB 6-1 213 Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch)
Jalen Brown WR 6-0 165 Miami, Fla. (Gulliver Prep)
Dylan Carpenter JACK 6-4 234 St. Amant, La. (St. Amant)
DJ Chester OL 6-4 315 Conyers, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)
Rickie Collins QB 6-2 185 Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)
Michael Daugherty S 6-0 171 Lawrenceville, Ga. (Grayson)
Lance Heard OL 6-6 308 Monroe, La. (Neville)
Trey Holly RB 5-7 189 Farmerville, La. (Union Parish)
Jaxon Howard DE 6-4 243 Crystal, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper)
Jeremiah Hughes CB 6-0 176 North Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)
Kaleb Jackson RB 5-11 222 Baton Rouge, La. (Liberty Magnet)
Kylin Jackson S 6-2 196 Clinton, La. (Zachary)
Mac Markway TE 6-3 243 St. Louis, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit)
Jackson McGohan TE 6-3 231 Miamisburg, Ohio (Miamisburg)
Paul Mubenga OL 6-4 291 Buford, Ga. (Buford)
Kyle Parker WR 5-11 182 Allen, Texas (Lovejoy)
Ka’Morreun Pimpton TE 6-6 227 Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley)
Khai Prean WR 6-0 193 Belle Rose, La. (St. James)
Shelton Sampson Jr. WR 6-3 187 Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic)
Ashton Stamps CB 6-0 167 Harvey, La. (Archbishop Rummel)
Javien Toviano CB 6-0 186 Arlington, Texas (Martin)
Whit Weeks LB 6-3 200 Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
Da’Shawn Womack DE 6-5 244 Parkville, Md. (St. Frances Academy)
Ryan Yaites Jr. S 6-0 193 Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer)
SIGNEE CAPSULES
Tyree Adams
Offensive Line
6-6 * 282 * Fr. * HS
Marrero, La. (St. Augustine)
A four-star offensive lineman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans … Ranked No. 14 at his position nationally and as Louisiana’s No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 composite … Listed at No. 7 nationally his position and No. 7 in the state by Rivals.com … Position coach at St. Augustine was former LSU center Elliott Porter … First team all-district 9-5A as a senior in 2022 … Graduate of same high school that produced LSU greats Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu along with current Tiger coaches Cortez Hankton, Frank Wilson and Carter Sheridan.
Christian Brathwaite
Linebacker
6-1 * 213 * Fr. * HS
Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch)
Versatile linebacker from Cypress Ranch High School … Rated with 4-stars from ESPN.com and 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 10 player at his position nationally by ESPN.com and No. 20 by Rivals.com … Logged 104 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9 sacks as a senior in 2022 … Blocked a kick on special teams to go along with an interception and a pair of forced fumbles … Junior season was slowed due to injuries … Had 38 tackles and 2 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2020.
Jalen Brown
Wide Receiver
6-0 * 165 * Fr. * HS
Miami, Fla. (Gulliver Prep)
One of the nation’s top receiver prospects for the Class of 2023 … A consensus 4-star receiver who is ranked as high as No. 11 nationally at his position by ESPN.com … In On3 composite rankings, rated No. 62 overall nationally and the No. 15 wide receiver … In 6 games in 2022, caught 22 passes for 401 yards and 3 TDs … Hauled in 111 passes during his prep career for 2,396 yards and 25 TDs …. Named to MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team offense… Also was a Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-IND selection… Team went 11-2 and made Florida’s 4A State playoffs in 2021 after advancing to the semifinals in 2020 … Also runs track… Regional champion in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore… A state qualifier in the 200-meter dash who has been clocked at 20.98.
Dylan Carpenter
JACK
6-4 * 234 * Fr. * HS
St. Amant, La. (St. Amant)
A consensus 3-star edge rusher from St. Amant High School … Versatile defender who played linebacker, defensive end and edge rusher in high school … Listed with 4-stars by On3 and ranked No. 31 at his position nationally … Ranked No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 21 in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … First team All-District 5-5A in 2022 … District 5-5A defensive most valuable player and Ascension Parish Defensive MVP in 2021 … As a junior, recorded 29 QB hurries, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.
DJ Chester
Offensive Line
6-4 * 315 * Fr. * HS
Conyers, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)
Two-sport standout at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy … Dominant offensive lineman in football and a shot put and discus standout in track and field … Played three positions on the offensive line during his prep career – center, guard and tackle … Selected to play in the All-American bowl following his senior season … Consensus 4-star offensive line prospect according to On3 … Ranked No. 9 nationally at his position and No. 9 in Georgia in the On3 Consensus rankings … … Rated as high as No. 57 overall nationally by 247Sports and No. 8 at his position … Listed as the fifth-best player in Georgia by 247Sports.
Rickie Collins
Quarterback
6-2 * 185 * Fr. * HS
Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)
Rated as one of the Top 10 players in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2023 … Followed up an outstanding junior season by connecting on 127-of-209 passes for 1,512 yards and 17 TDs … Rushed for another 598 yards and 6 scores … Passed for 1,930 yards and 16 TDs as a junior on his way to earning All-Metro and LSWA Class 5A All-State honors … In a 5-game season in 2020, totaled 1,449 yards and 16 TDs … Three-sport athlete at Woodlawn – football, basketball and baseball … Finalist at the Elite 11 QB camp, which annually attracts the nation’s top prep quarterbacks … Coached at Woodlawn by former LSU starting quarterback Marcus Randall.
Michael Daugherty
Safety
6-0 * 171 * Fr. * HS
Lawrenceville, Ga. (Grayson)
Played at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia … Versatile defensive back … Appeared in 4 games as a senior after suffering a season-ending injury … Still managed to record 24 tackles, 3 pass breakups and a fumble recovery … Helped lead team to Georgia Class 7A semifinals in 2021 … As a junior recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks … As a sophomore, team posted a 14-0 mark and claimed the Georgia 7A state title … Had 46 tackles and an interception as a sophomore … Started prep career with 31 tackles and 3 pass breakups … In his 44-game high school career, registered 184 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception … A consensus 3-star prospect in the On3 Composite … Rated as high as No. 23 at his position by both 247Sports and Rivals.com … Listed as Georgia’s No. 20 overall prospect … Invited to play in the All-American Bowl… Also competed in the FBU All American Bowl his freshman year.
Lance Heard
Offensive Line
6-6 * 308 * Fr. * HS
Monroe, La. (Neville)
The top-rated player in LSU’s Class of 2023 with 5-stars from On3 and 247Sports.com … Ranked as Louisiana’s No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Composite … Listed in the On3 Composite as the nation’s No. 4 player at his position … Played opposite of current LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell on Neville’s 2021 team … First team Class 4A All-State in both 2021 and 2022 … Played both sides of the ball in high school … Played two years at Neville after transferring from Bastrop High School, earning first team all-district honors as a defensive lineman … Caught at TD pass in the Army All-American Game in December of 2022.
Trey Holly
Running Back
5-7 * 189 * Fr. * HS
Farmerville, La. (Union Parish)
One of the most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school history … Five-year starter at running back at Union Parish High School in Farmerville … Broke the state’s all-time rushing record (all divisions) with 10,523 yards during his high school career … Shattered the previous mark of 8,704 previously set by Nick Brossette, who is now a member of the LSU football support staff … Scored 160 touchdowns during his prep career, 146 on the ground … Capped prep career with 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns in leading Union Parish to the LSHAA Division III State Championship game as a senior in 2022 … In first year of high school football, rushed for 849 yards and 10 TDs as an eighth-grader … Followed that with 1,638 yards and 10 TDs as a freshman and 2,709 yards and 44 scores as a sophomore … As a junior, rushed for 2,633 yards and 33 touchdowns … Had 51 100-plus yard rushing games during his prep career, including 13 of 14 games in 2022, all 14 in 2021 and all 12 in 2020 … Finished career with 159.4 rushing yards per game … Selected by the LSWA as the Class 3A Most Outstanding Player and first team 3A All-State as a junior in 2021 … Rated with four-stars by On3 with a consensus ranking of No. 15 nationally at running back and No. 14 overall in the state of Louisiana … Listed as high as the nation’s No. 4 running back by Rivals.com.
Jaxon Howard
Defensive End
6-4 * 243 * Fr. * HS
Crystal, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper)
The No. 1 rated player in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2023 … One of the nation’s top edge rushers in this year’s class … Played linebacker in 2022 … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Rated as high as No. 9 at his position nationally by Rivals.com … Recorded 103 tackles as a senior … Also played tight end … Coached in high school by his dad, Willie Howard … Dad played football at Stanford, earning All-Pac 10 honors as well as being named the top defensive lineman in the league in 1999 … He was selected with the 57th pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings … Played one season in the NFL after career was cut short due to an injury.
Jeremiah Hughes
Cornerback
6-0 * 176 * Fr. * HS
North Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)
Standout cornerback who made the move from wide receiver to the defensive side of the ball as a junior … A 3-star prospect who is a ranked among the top 5 prep players in the state of Nevada for the Class of 2023 … Helped Bishop Gorman to the 2022 Nevada Class 5A state title with a 70-6 win over Bishop Manogue in championship game, its second straight title and 13th in the past 15 years for the school … Team was ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps … Bishop Gorman went 12-1 and won the Nevada Class 5A state title in 2021 … Recorded 13 tackles in 2021 followed by 21 tackles, 7 interceptions and 3 pass breakups in 2022 … Born in Arkansas.
Kaleb Jackson
Running Back
5-11 * 222 * Fr. * HS
Baton Rouge, La. (Liberty Magnet)
Standout running back at Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge … Louisiana’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2023 … Saw limited action as a senior in 2022 due to injury suffered in season-opener …. Had breakout season in 2021, rushing for 2,031 yards and 29 touchdowns … Averaged 14.7 yards per carry … In 2021, ran for over 100 yards in all 11 games he appeared in …. Averaged 184.6 yards rushing per game … Added 21 receptions for 394 yards and 4 TDs … Invited to participate in U.S. Army Bowl … Placed fourth in the Class 4A 100-meter dash at the LHSAA outdoor track meet with a time of 10.89.
Kylin Jackson
Safety
6-2 * 196 * Fr. * HS
Clinton, La. (Zachary)
All-around outstanding athlete at Zachary High School and one of the nation’s top safeties … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Listed as the nation’s No. 11 prospect at his position and the ninth-best prospect in Louisiana according to the On3 Composite …. Ranked as high as No. 143 overall nationally, and No. 9 at his position by Rivals.com … Had a pair of interceptions as a senior in 2022 … LSWA first team 5A All-State in 2021 and named to Baton Rouge Advocate Upper All-Metro Team … Capped junior season with 74 tackles, 11 pass breakups, an interception and fumble recovery … Helped lead Zachary to a 15-0 mark and the Louisiana Division I state title in 2021 … Followed that with a 10-3 overall record and a appearance in the Division I semifinals in 2022 … Three-year starter at Zachary after beginning his prep career at East Feliciana, where he started as a freshman.
Mac Markway
Tight End
6-3 * 243 * Fr. * HS
St. Louis, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit)
Talented and versatile tight end who can help in both the running and passing games … One of the highest-rated players in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2023 … Ranked with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Ranked as the nation’s No. 3 tight end by ESPN.com and No. 8 by Rivals.com … Missed his entire senior season recovering from an injury … Coached one season at De Smet by current LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples … High school teammates with current LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo … His dad Matt Markway is a former standout tight end at Iowa.
Jackson McGohan
Tight End
6-3 * 231 * Fr. * HS
Miamisburg, Ohio (Miamisburg)
One of the nation’s top tight end prospects and one of the elite players in the Class of 2023 for the state of Ohio … Named to the All-Southwest Ohio team in both 2021 and 2022 … First team Greater Western Ohio Conference in 2022 … Led the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 52 catches for 941 yards and 11 TDs in 2022 … Had season-high 11 receptions for 102 yards and a pair of TDs in season finale … As a junior in 2021, caught 47 passes for 699 yards and 10 TDs … A consensus 3-star prospect … Rated as the nation’s No. 25 prep tight end for this class by 247Sports and No. 26 by On3.
Paul Mubenga
Offensive Line
6-4 * 291 * Fr. * HS
Buford, Ga. (Buford)
Outstanding offensive line prospect from Georgia powerhouse Buford High School … Team won three state championships from 2019-21 … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 Composite … Started playing football as a freshman in high school and has shown improvement each season … Grew up playing soccer … Moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2017 … Comes from same high school that produced LSU’s NFL long snappers in Reid and Blake Ferguson.
Kyle Parker
Wide Receiver
5-11 * 182 * Fr. * HS
Allen, Texas (Lovejoy)
Another member of LSU’s highly-touted group of receivers for this year’s class … Consensus 4-star receiver and one of the top players in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 33 at his position by Rivals.com … Ranked as the nation’s No. 37 receiver by ESPN.com … … As a senior, caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Also had 251 return yards on punts and kickoffs, 172 rushing yards on offense with 1,514 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns … Named first team District 7-5A Division II All-District in both 2021 and 2022 … As a junior in 2021, caught 47 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns … Team posted a 12-2 mark in 2021 and reached the Texas 5A D-II regional finals … In week 3 of senior season, caught 23 passes for 341 yards and 3 TDs vs. Argyle Kyle … Standout on the track as well … Clocked at 10.89 in the 100 meters and 23.04 in the 200.
Ka’Morreun Pimpton
Tight End
6-6 * 227 * Fr. * HS
Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley)
A consensus 4-star prospect and one of the nation’s top tight ends in the Class of 2023 … Ranked as the nation’s No. 6 tight end prospect and No. 55 overall for the state of Texas by On3 … Had breakout season in 2022, catching 49 passes for 951 yards and 16 TDs at North Crowley … As a junior, had 277 receiving yards and a pair of TDs … Finished high school career with 85 receptions for 1,326 yards and 21 TDs … Excels in track and field as well … Won District 1-5A meet in the discus in 2021 with a throw of 143-9 and finished third in the shot put at 46-6 … District champ in the shot put and finished second in the discus in 2022 … Finished seventh in the 2022 Texas 5A state outdoor meet in the shot put with a toss of 52-09 … Had a personal record of 54-10 feet in the shot put at the 2022 Texas UIL 5A Region meet, finishing second overall … Advanced to 5A state meet in 2022 in the discus with a personal record throw of 160-10 in the UIL 5A Regional … Played at Brewer High School before transferring to North Crowley as a senior.
Khai Prean
Wide Receiver
6-0 * 193 * Fr. * HS
Belle Rose, La. (St. James)
One of the top players in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2023 … Consensus 4-star wide receiver according to On3 … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 18 wide receiver prospect by 247Sports.com …
Caught 61 passes for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs as a senior at St. James High School … Averaged 18.0 yards per catch in leading St. James to the Division III non-select semifinals … Played at Ascension Catholic before transferring to St. James High School for his senior season … Ran for 897 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore at Ascension Catholic … Clocked at 10.94 in the 100 and 21.7 in the 200 on the track … At the 2021 LHSAA Outdoor Meet, finished second in the 200 meters (22.50) and second in the 100 (11.14).
Shelton Sampson Jr.
Wide Receiver
6-3 * 187 * Fr. * HS
Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic)
Standout wide receiver at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge where he finished his prep career as the most accomplished player at his position in school history … One of the top receiver prospects in the Class of 2023 … Rated with 4-stars and No. 36 overall and No. 6 at his position in the On3 Composite … Ranked as high as No. 23 overall nationally and the No. 4 wide receiver by On3 … Ranked No. 41 nationally by ESPN.com … Capped his prep career with 140 receptions for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns … Ranks No. 1 in school history in receptions, receiving yards and TDs … As a senior, caught 79 passes for 1,152 yards and 18 TDs becoming only the third player in Catholic history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season … Hauled in 40 passes for 932 yards and 8 TDs as a junior, earning first team 5A All-State honors … Scored 192 points during his high school career, which ranks No. 7 all-time in school history … In four years at Catholic, team went a combined 44-6 with two Louisiana Division I State Championships, three appearances in the state championship game and a pair of district titles … High school teammates with LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr … Invited to participate in Under Armour All-America game … His dad Shelton Sampson was a standout running back at Northwestern State from 2002-05.
Ashton Stamps
Cornerback
6-0 * 167 * Fr. * HS
Harvey, La. (Archbishop Rummel)
Outstanding defensive back prospect from Archbishop Rummel in the New Orleans area … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 Consensus … Ranked as high as No. 34 nationally at his position by On3 … Rarely had a ball thrown his way as a senior as he was targeted only 10 times … Still managed 65 tackles, 9 pass breakups, created 3 turnovers and blocked 2 field goals …Named first team 9-5A All-District in 2022 … Is skilled in playing both the piano and drums.
Javien Toviano
Cornerback
6-0 * 186 * Fr. * HS
Arlington, Texas (Martin)
One of the nation’s top defensive backs for the Class of 2023 … Rated with 5-stars and the No. 3 player at his position nationally from Rivals.com … In the On3 Composite, ranked with 4-four stars, No. 5 nationally at his position and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Texas … Ranked as the top player in the Dallas Metro area … Helped team to a 10-2 record and a second round appearance in the state playoffs … Team won the 8-6A district title in 2022 … As a senior, credited with 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles … Returned both interceptions for TDs in 2022 … On offense, rushed 41 times for 415 yards and 8 TDs … Capped career with 105 tackles, 3 interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 5 forced fumbles.
Whit Weeks
Linebacker
6-3 * 200 * Fr. * HS
Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
Playmaking linebacker and one of the top players in the state of Georgia … Joins brother West on the LSU roster … Rated a consensus 4-star linebacker in the On3 Composite … Listed as high as the No. 11 player at his position nationally and No. 10 overall for the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Led Oconee County to the Georgia 3A state semifinals in 2022 … Named Region 8-3A Player of the Year as a senior … Played on both sides of the ball in high school, also seeing action at running back, wide receiver and kick returner … Recorded 104 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions in 2022 … Also rushed for 396 yards, caught 16 passes for 33 yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns … Invited to play in the All-American Bowl … Dad played football at Georgia.
Da’Shawn Womack
Defensive End
6-5 * 244 * Fr. * HS
Parkville, Md. (St. Frances Academy)
One of the nation’s top players from national powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore … Rated with 5-stars by 247Sports and ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland in the On3 Composite … A consensus Top 40 player nationally for the Class of 2023 in the On3 Composite and ranked No. 5 overall at his position … Rated as high as No. 22 nationally and No. 4 at his position by On3 … Ranked No. 27 nationally and No. 3 at his position by 247Sports … In 2022, registered 48 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and recovered 5 fumbles in leading his team to an 8-1 mark … His 2021 team posted an 8-1 overall record, including a 34-24 win over IMG Academy in the season-finale … Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game.
Ryan Yaites Jr.
Safety
6-0 * 193 * Fr. * HS
Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer)
Four-star prospect and one of the top players in the Class of 2023 in the state of Texas … Ranked No. 16 nationally at his position in the On3 Composite … In 15 games as a senior, accounted for 63 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 2 interceptions … Played both corner and safety in high school … Team went 14-1 overall, falling in the state semifinals in 2022 … As a junior, earned all-district honors with 42 tackles and 8 pass breakups for 14-2 team that reached the Texas 6A Division II State Championship contest … Under Armour All-American.