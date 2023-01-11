Reese leading Lady Tigers on court

Angel Reese has the LSU women inside the AP Top 5 for the first time since 2009 and the Tigers are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the country.

 By LSU ATHLETICS

LSU’s Angel Reese is one of 21 players featured on the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA Player of the Year watchlist, competing as one of the top players in the country.

LSU is inside the AP Top 5 for the first time since 2009 and the Tigers are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the country.



Tags