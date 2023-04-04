When the LSU women’s basketball team secured their first national championship, players and coaches alike celebrated the momentous achievement with tears, hugs and celebratory social media posts.
Amidst the celebrations, star forward Angel Reese’s behavior after the final whistle immediately garnered national attention, with pundits taking to Twitter to both criticize and defend the sophomore’s behavior.
So what did Reese do that was so egregious?
After the final whistle of the championship game, Reese covered her face with her hand in a “you can’t see me” gesture and held her ring finger aloft in celebration of her impending national championship winner’s ring.
The criticism of Reese came in stark contrast to the reception that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received when she performed the same move against both Louisville and South Carolina just days prior.
Claims of unsportsmanlike conduct and classless behavior were plentiful on social media, with several well-known sports pundits piling on with their own opinions on why Reese’s behavior was abhorrent.
Luckily not everyone was so quick to judge Reese harshly. Stephen A. Smith defended Reese on ESPN’s First Take by reminding viewers that Clark instigated the situation.
“Here’s the reality of the situation, (Clark) instigated this kind of stuff. Let’s call it what it is. She was waving, she was doing the Cena … so why is it that we’re hesitant to bring that up? We all know that there is a white/black issue here. The fact of the matter is that when Caitlin did it, people were celebrating it and they were talking about nothing but her greatness, but the second a sister stepped up and threw it back in her face, now you've got half the basketball world saying that’s not the classiest thing to do.”
The difference in reaction to the same behavior highlights the ongoing struggle for Black athletes to overcome a clear double standard in athletics.
Westgate head football coach Ryan Antoine said that he’s experienced the double standards associated with being a black athlete before, both as an athlete himself and also as the coach of a state championship football team.
“There’s definitely a double standard, 1,000 percent,” he said. “We deal with it a lot on our end. A lot of times we do things that get attention. Before a game, our receivers will take off their shirts and warm up. That’s nothing against anybody or anything, but sometimes it’s kind of received as cockiness or whatever. We do it because that’s a way that we allow our guys to express themselves.”
Antoine said that he felt the taunting was just the result of two competitive athletes giving it their all on the court.
“I think it’s good for the women’s game. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put the women’s game back on the map,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, that’s just two athletes competing and they certainly aren’t whining about it. It is what it is, once you open that box you open yourself up to it.”
“Sometimes people want girls to act a certain way. These girls are going out there and they’re playing ball and being tough and they have an edge to them. That’s what you want. As coaches we always want our kids to play with an edge.”
That edge is often praised in white athletes. John McEnroe was criticized for some of his antics during his tennis career, but he was never called a thug.
Antoine said that some of the misunderstanding starts with the different cultures that athletes come from.
“There’s a double standard at times because people don’t always understand where our kids come from,” he explained. “On the field is the only time that our kids can have two hours to express themselves and not be categorized a certain way or put into a box. We tell our kids all the time that they aren’t robots, they just need to go out there and have fun and do it the right way. Some people might take those things the wrong way. If you don’t know it or you don’t try to know it, you could take it as taunting or whatever. It’s not that. I’m competing and once we’re done, it’s over with.”
Antoine also spoke about the difference between how Black athletes are spoken about in the media.
For years researchers have studied how different races are talked about in relation to their athletic prowess. White athletes are often praised for their intelligence or understanding of the game, while Black athletes are usually praised for only their physical abilities.
“It happens all the time and you can even see it in the NFL Draft,” Antoine said. “You look at the top quarterbacks like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud and then they find some kid who doesn’t have the athleticism as the other kids but everyone goes out and says that he’s smarter than the other guys.
“We deal with that all the time at Westgate. We never hear that our team is well-coached. Everyone always talks about ‘Westgate has all the talent’ but that talent still has to be coached, it has to be developed. You can’t tell me that they aren’t well-coached but I rarely hear that about Westgate. I feel like we have some of the best coaches in the state but we’ll never be in that discussion because we’re put in a box,” Antoine added.
Amidst the criticism, Reese herself seems to be unfazed.
Addressing the difference in reception between her actions and Clark’s, Reese said that she’s been called plenty of names before and it hasn’t slowed her down yet.
“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year.”
Reese continued by voicing her support for other athletes, especially young women, who want to stand up for who they are.
“So this is for the girls that look like me,” she said. “For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time.”