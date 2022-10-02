Geaux Mad Promo
Buy Now

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball programs have announced Geaux Mad on the evening of October 7 at 6 p.m. CT, one month before both programs are set to begin their 2022-23 campaigns.

Free for fans of all ages to attend, Geaux Mad will kick off basketball season with an exciting night of skill competitions and performances on an outdoor court in the plaza south of the PMAC’s main entrance. With 20 newcomers split between both programs (11 for the men and 9 for the women), Geaux Mad will introduce fans to the new faces set to take the court for the Tigers this season.



Tags