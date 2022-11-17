lsu hoops.JPG
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments.

LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the No. 1 class according to Jr. All Star GBB and ASGRxHoopSeenW.



