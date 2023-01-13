BATON ROUGE – Twenty-seven former LSU players are headed to the NFL Playoffs, which begin this weekend with six Super Wildcard games.

LSU’s list of playoff participants includes 24 players on active rosters and three on injured reserve. LSU has at least one player on the roster of 13 of the 14 playoff teams, including four on the NFC North Champions Minnesota Vikings. The only team without LSU representation is the Philadelphia Eagles.



