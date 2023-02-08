LSU great Collis Temple III to be honored at SEC Tournament
LSU great Collis Temple III to be honored at this year's SEC Tournament. 

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Featuring former greats from all 14 Southeastern Conference member institutions, the SEC Basketball Legends Presented By Allstate® will be honored at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Each legend will be recognized during halftime of their team’s first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the first semifinal game on Saturday.

The men's basketball legends program began in 1999 with classes honored every year with the exception of 2020, 2021, and 2022.



