LSU great Collis Temple III to be honored at SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Featuring former greats from all 14 Southeastern Conference member institutions, the SEC Basketball Legends Presented By Allstate® will be honored at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Each legend will be recognized during halftime of their team’s first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the first semifinal game on Saturday.
The men's basketball legends program began in 1999 with classes honored every year with the exception of 2020, 2021, and 2022.
LSU’s Collis Temple III (1999-2003) will be honored.
Temple III played four years of high school basketball at University High, the last under former LSU assistant basketball coach Ari Fisher.
His senior season (2002-03) he came back from season-ending ankle surgery in his junior season to start all 32 games his senior season, averaging 25.8 minutes a game … Averaged in double figures for the third straight season (10.8 ppg), while pulling down 3.5 rebounds a game and 1.7 assists per game. One of only a handful of players in the nation playing his final season with his Master’s Degree in hand … Two 20-plus games on the year — 21 vs. Florida (1-28) and 23 at Tennessee (3-1) … 16 games of 20 or more points in his career … 53 games in double figures for career, 16 this season … Earned SEC Player of the Week and Louisiana Sports Writers Association honors on March 3 for his efforts against Auburn (2-26) and Tennessee (3-1) … Against Auburn he hit for 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including three treys. Against Tennessee, Temple tied his career high for threes with six on 8-of-11 shooting as he scored 23 points … Temple hit 57-of 146 three-pointers (37.5 percent) … Against Vandy (2-12) he had five treys to go with five against Texas A&M (11-30) … Both games he was 5-of-7 from three point range … In his last eight games, he was 21-of-42 (50 percent), from three point range … His 1.94 three-pointers per SEC game, ranked ninth in the league … Temple broke the 1,000 point barrier and finished his career 22nd in scoring at 1,167 points … Made 76 percent of his career free throws (236-of-308) … Was on a team that defeated three top 10 teams in the season, five in his career.
Accolades also include:
NABC All-District 8 Second Team — 2002
SEC Good Works Team Member — 2000, 2002, 2003
SEC Player of the Week — 2001, 2003
2023 SEC Basketball Legends Presented By Allstate®