LSU loss to Texas A&M
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale.

LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.



