BATON ROUGE — Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for a career high five touchdown passes in the first half, propelling No. 14 LSU over Grambling 72-10 in the first ever meeting between the two programs on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Daniels, who finished 18-of-24 for 269 yards, became the fourth Tiger to throw for at least five touchdowns in a single game, joining Joe Burrow, Max Johnson and Zach Mettenberger. His five touchdowns powered the Tigers to 423 yards of total offense and 42 points in the first half, an amount too large for Grambling to overcome.



