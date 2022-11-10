College Baseball LSU Fall Baseball This Week Highlighted by Exhibition Sunday at UL-Lafayette FROM STAFF REPORTS Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette, La.The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. CT Friday and at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.The exhibition game and scrimmages are free and open to the general public.Gates to the stadium for the exhibition game in Lafayette on Sunday will open at 11 a.m. CT.For the intra-squad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, the gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Exhibition Game Sport Squad Alex Box Stadium Ct Lafayette La. Bertman Field Most Popular Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Iberia; Tonight's drawing is for $1.2 billion ‘Perfect shot’ gives Bourgeois, 7, first-ever deer on hunt with dad Unique flair to Greek and Lebanese food Local election results: Two wins, one loss and a runoff by end of election night Voters say no to road proposition U.S. 90: Center to Weeks Island to lose a lane each way for a year starting Friday Turning the Tide: Boutte helped Brian Kelly pull off big win against Alabama Miguez’s gun safety legislation should soon bear fruit Loreauville delivers one-two punch to advance past Delcambre Sampay pockets elusive Classic win with a 10.99-pound limit in the Basin