BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. CT Friday and at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.



