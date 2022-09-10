lsu juniors
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Thursday launched its Junior Tigers program at Louisiana Key Academy in Baton Rouge.

The Junior Tigers program, supported by Shell, brings youth-focused assemblies to schools and community centers around the state of Louisiana as a part of LSU Athletics’ priority to increase collaboration with campus and community partners.



