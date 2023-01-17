LSU athletic programs give back by serving in honor of MLK By LSU ATHLETICS Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.The service projects are especially fulfilling the for the student-athletes, who are reminded of the power of their LSU brand and how impactful they can be in the local community.Monday’s activities were organized both by Tiger Life and by LSU’s Black Student-Athlete Association. Service projects in which the Tigers participated included:Helping the staff at St. Vincent de Paul serve lunch to unhoused individuals across the city of Baton Rouge, providing a hot meal to those who need it most and demonstrating that food is love.Assisting the BREC Restoration team in restoring a natural habitat by planting shrubs and trees where plants had been removed in Forest Community Park.Grabbing paint brushes and helping local artists create two MLK inspired murals for the city of Baton Rouge.Joining the kids at Louisiana Key Academy for a sports-inspired field day experience with arts and games.Caring for dogs at the Friends of Animals shelter, aiding in general cleaning and providing assistance to the shelter’s staff.Photos: The LSU women's beach volleyball team spent Monday serving at the Friends of The Animals Dog Adoption House in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athlete Staff Sport Student Baton Rouge Program Tiger Serve Volleyball Team Most Popular Christmas freeze puts damper on Teche area record sugarcane season Jeanerette Mardi Gras celebration returns Mardi Gras parades in Teche Area Iberia Mall acquired by Alexandria firm Shutdown corner Clay of St. Martinsville makes college decision Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Bird enthusiasts have spotted the arrival of Purple Martins in Louisiana Louviere's yard captures the Azalea Beautifiction Award MLK celebrated in New Iberia Early morning accident results in death of New Iberia man