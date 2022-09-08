lsu hoops graf

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained by contacting the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.



