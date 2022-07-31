ATLANTA — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Chris Smith was one of 115 FBS players recognized from across the country as the Wuerffel Trophy, College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, announced its pre-season watch list on Thursday.
Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Smith, a redshirt junior, earned his third pre-season accolade heading into the 2022 season after earning a spot on the Doak Walker Watch List along with first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors (all-purpose back).
A first-team, All-Sun Belt Conference All-Purpose back and a Third Team running back a year ago, Smith totaled 855 yards on 153 attempts in 13 appearances for the Ragin’ Cajuns and finished the historic season with eight rushing touchdowns.
Smith, who has worked in the community with the Dream Foundation, produced one of the top single-game rushing performances in Louisiana history at Arkansas State (Oct. 21), rushing for 238 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
His 238 yards were the fifth-most by a Ragin’ Cajun in a game in program history.
The Louisville, Miss., native led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 1,390 all-purpose yards after also amassing 481 kick return yards.
ABOUT THE WUERFFEL TROPHY
Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.
The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world.
Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.
As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact and currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation.