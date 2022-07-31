ul smith
ATLANTA — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Chris Smith was one of 115 FBS players recognized from across the country as the Wuerffel Trophy, College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, announced its pre-season watch list on Thursday.

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.



