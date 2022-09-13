ul ossai
Ben Massey

LAKE CHARLES – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker KC Ossai (pronounced O-sigh) picked up his first weekly accolades in his collegiate career on Monday when he was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Defensive Player of the Week.

The weekly award winners are selected by a panel of statewide media members and are nominated by their school’s football sports information director.



