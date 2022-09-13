LAKE CHARLES – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker KC Ossai (pronounced O-sigh) picked up his first weekly accolades in his collegiate career on Monday when he was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Defensive Player of the Week.
The weekly award winners are selected by a panel of statewide media members and are nominated by their school’s football sports information director.
Ossai helped Louisiana extend its winning streak to an active national-best 15 games with a 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Cajun Field. The linebacker, who had eight career tackles entering the game, recorded a career-high nine stops and forced a fumble. His play helped spark a defense that forced five second half turnovers, including four on EMU’s final four drives of the game.
Grambling quarterback Quaterius Hawkins (offense) and ULM punter Devyn McCormick (special teams) were also honored.
Louisiana (2-0) will return to action on Saturday when it travels to Houston to face Rice University in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Rice Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the CAJUNDOME at (337) 265-2104.