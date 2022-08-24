YHEC-photo
Members of the Louisiana Youth Hunters Education Challenge team.

The Louisiana Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) Gold Junior Team won the 2022 Central Regional YHEC championship and the Gold Senior Team finished second in the event held in Bentonville, Arkansas, in July.

The YHEC, sponsored by the National Rifle Association, is affiliated with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education program. According to the YHEC website, it provides a fun environment for kids 18 and under to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills. Through its simulated hunting situations, live fire exercises, educational and responsibility events, YHEC helps build upon skills learned in basic hunter education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.



