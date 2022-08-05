LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women's Basketball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), Triple Crown Sports and each participating school announced on Tuesday morning.
Being held from Nov. 12-20, the Ragin' Cajuns are set to take on Colorado (Nov. 15) and Jackson State (Nov. 16) in Lubbock, Texas, and host Texas Tech in the CAJUNDOME on Sunday, Nov. 20. Game times will be announced later this fall.
"We are honored to have been selected to play in this prestigious preseason tournament," head coach Garry Brodhead said. "This year's field features two teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season and gives us the opportunity to host a Power 5 program in the CAJUNDOME. Our team is excited for this challenging slate of games."
The Ragin' Cajuns made their first-ever appearance in the postseason WNIT following the historic 2020-21 season, taking on Colorado and UT Martin in Memphis. That matchup against CU was the first meeting between the two teams in program history.
After taking on Colorado, Louisiana and Jackson State will face off for the first time since 2019 and for the fifth time under Brodhead. The Cajuns lead the all-time series, 4-2.
Louisiana and Texas Tech will be meeting for the first time since 1977, with the Ragin' Cajuns leading the series 2-1. The final act of the three-game round robin will mark the first time that the Cajuns and the Lady Raiders will play in Lafayette.
Following the tournament, an all-tournament team will be selected, but no event championship will be awarded.
The remainder of the Ragin' Cajuns' non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date. The team's full Sun Belt Conference schedule was announced on July 13.