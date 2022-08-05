WBB_2022_WNIT_Schedule_Twitter
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women's Basketball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), Triple Crown Sports and each participating school announced on Tuesday morning.

Being held from Nov. 12-20, the Ragin' Cajuns are set to take on Colorado (Nov. 15) and Jackson State (Nov. 16) in Lubbock, Texas, and host Texas Tech in the CAJUNDOME on Sunday, Nov. 20. Game times will be announced later this fall.



