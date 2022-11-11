LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022) the signing of two student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season, including a Top 5-rated recruit in the state of Louisiana and a recent regional player of the year.
Inking with the Ragin' Cajuns during the early National Signing Period are 5-foot-11 guard/forward Jasmine Matthews (LaPlace, La./East St. John HS) and 6-foot-2 guard/forward Uniyah Franklin (Pompano Beach, Fla./Everglades HS).
"Our staff is extremely excited about what these two signees for the Class of 2023 are going to bring to our program," Brodhead said. "Jasmine (Matthews) is a very versatile athlete, who can play multiple positions, and is a real big time scorer who also rebounds the ball extremely well.
"Uniyah (Franklin) is an extremely athletic hybrid who fits well into our system. Her athleticism will adapt to our defense, and her ability to score is a big plus."
Matthews holds a 4.0 GPA and is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana by LGRBasketball.com. She has been the District 7-5A MVP in each of her first three prep seasons with East St. John.
Beginning with an average of 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019-20, Matthews has led the Wildcats every year in those totals. She joined the school's 1,000-point club following her sophomore season in 2020-21.
Last season, Matthews helped lead ESJ to the district championship in 7-5A and to a 26-4 record as well as a No. 6 ranking heading in to the playoffs. She participated in the 2023 Next Up All-Star Game held in Shreveport featuring top players from Louisiana and Mississippi.
Franklin was chosen as a MaxPreps Regional Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season and was named to the Sun Sentinel All-County First Team after averaging 17.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for Miami-area's Everglades High School. She helped her squad to an 18-8 record and a district title.
A John Lucas Invitational invitee this past spring, Franklin heads into her senior season with 500-plus career rebounds and is 300 points shy of a 1,000-point career.
In 2020-21 at South Plantation High School, Franklin was a team captain and earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. SleeperAthletesWBB.com describes her as "versatile as they come, has the size of a post and the moves of a guard, and blocks shots with ease."
Louisiana, currently in its 11th season led by Brodhead, was picked third in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason poll and is coming off a third straight winning season and trip to at least the SBC Tournament semifinals for the fifth time since 2017.