Ragin' Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead signed two of the country's best prep players this week. 

 BEN MASSEY

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022) the signing of two student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season, including a Top 5-rated recruit in the state of Louisiana and a recent regional player of the year.

Inking with the Ragin' Cajuns during the early National Signing Period are 5-foot-11 guard/forward Jasmine Matthews (LaPlace, La./East St. John HS) and 6-foot-2 guard/forward Uniyah Franklin (Pompano Beach, Fla./Everglades HS).



