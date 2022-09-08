LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women's Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead announced the addition of Nubia Benedith, a guard who transferred from North Florida, to the 2022-23 roster.
Benedith has three seasons of eligibility remaining to play for Louisiana, starting with the 2022-23 campaign.
"We feel very fortunate to be able to pick up a quality guard like Nubia this late," Brodhead said. "She brings great skill and athleticism to our program, as well as fitting into our defensive system."
Over the previous two seasons at UNF, Benedith collected double digits in steals each season while serving as one of the top reserves for the Ospreys.
Benedith was the only freshman to start multiple games for UNF during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season. She averaged nearly two assists per game and produced 5.6 points per game.
In 2021-22, Benedith picked up considerable time, appearing in 28 games while logging 16.8 minutes a game. She tallied four points and one assist per game, collected a career-best 14 steals, and shot 42.5 percent from the floor as a solid attacker of the hoop off the dribble.
A versatile guard who can play any position on the perimeter, Benedith helped Heritage (Fla.) High School to three district championships and averaged 13-plus points per game her final two seasons. The Palm Bay, Fla., native competed with East Coast United on the travel ball circuit.
Benedith is the seventh newcomer on the Ragin' Cajuns roster for the 2022-23 season. She joins guard Imani Ivery, center Wilnie Joseph, guard Sherry Porter, guard Lizzy Ratcliff, guard Imani Rothschild and center Mariah Stewart.