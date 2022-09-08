WBB_Signess_Nubia
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women's Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead announced the addition of Nubia Benedith, a guard who transferred from North Florida, to the 2022-23 roster.

Benedith has three seasons of eligibility remaining to play for Louisiana, starting with the 2022-23 campaign.



