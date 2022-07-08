LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead has announced the addition of Adrian Sanders as the program’s newest assistant coach. She will also serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Sanders joins the Ragin’ Cajuns after spending last season as an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara.
“We are so excited to welcome Adrian into our Ragin’ Cajuns family,” Brodhead said. “Her experiences as an assistant coach and as a recruiting coordinator will greatly benefit our program. Additionally, her knowledge of the state of Louisiana and her relationships around the state will be a great asset for us in the recruiting space.”
Sanders helped the Gauchos to a 15-12 record and a 9-8 mark in Big West play. The Gauchos finished the season with a 10-2 mark on their home court.
Prior to arriving in Santa Barbara, she spent three years on the coaching staff at Southern University, where she served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
In her first season in 2018-19, she helped guide the Lady Jaguars to the 2018-19 SWAC Regular Season Championship, 2019 SWAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance with a 20-13 overall record and 14-4 mark in conference play.
In both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, Southern finished third in the conference regular season standings.
Prior to her time at Southern, she spent one year as an assistant at Miles College in Fairfield, Ala., in which the Lady Bears finished with a 14-13 overall record and went 9-6 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The Jackson, Tenn. native spent the 2016-17 season at Southeastern Louisiana University, where she served as a volunteer video coordinator.
Before her time with the Lady Lions, she was a graduate assistant coach at Southern from 2014-16. Sanders specialized in scouting and recruiting but she was also involved in on-court instruction and the day-to-day functions of the Lady Jaguars program.
In that span, the Lady Jags went 38-23 with back-to-back SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament final appearances and a berth to the WNIT in 2016.
Sanders also has coaching experience at the middle school, high school, and AAU levels.
Sanders played four years at Southern, where she amassed 950 points, 380 rebounds, 230 assists, and 125 steals. After her collegiate career ended, she served as a player/coach for the Louisiana Bayou Angels in the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League, where her team won regional titles in 2016 and 2017.
She graduated from Southern in 2014, earning a degree in Business Marketing. She is also a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.