LAFAYETTE – Non-conference series against Rice, BYU and Campbell, home-and-home contests against in-state schools Louisiana Tech, McNeese and Southeastern Louisiana and the 30-game Sun Belt Conference schedule which sees visits by 2022 NCAA Regional participants Coastal Carolina and Texas State highlight the 2023 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball schedule which was released on Thursday.

Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions, will play 33 games at M.L "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park during the 2023 campaign beginning with a four-game series Feb. 22-25 against BYU.



