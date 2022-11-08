Michael Jefferson
Hunter Neal

When Michael Jefferson Sr. walked out of the tunnel and on to Cajun Field to celebrate Senior Day with his son, Michael Jefferson II (MJ), and family, it was a moment he never thought he would get to experience.

Nearly 12 years to the day, just before Thanksgiving in 2010, he experienced a cataclysmic moment just months after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia.



