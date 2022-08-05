LA_Unlimited_FB.jpg
Even if Louisiana fans weren’t visibly gnawing at the bit for the season to begin, it would be easy to tell that college football season’s right around the corner.

The growing stacks of preseason magazines, the increasing volume of podcasts and the non-stop trumpeting on social media are letting everyone know that preseason camps are only days away and the Ragin’ Cajuns’ September 3 opening outing against Southeastern Louisiana is already on the radar.