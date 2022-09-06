Purchase Access

LAFAYETTE – Chandler Fields completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Johnny Lumpkin while Eric Garror's 83-yard punt return in the second quarter helped the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to a 24-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Kam Pedescleaux recorded a team-high seven tackles while Garror and Amir McDaniel each picked off passes as Louisiana (1-0) extended the nation's longest win streak to 14 games. The win marked the first home victory for head coach Michael Desormeaux, who led Louisiana to a 36-21 win over Marshall in 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and coached his first game at his alma mater.



