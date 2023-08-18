Louisiana_Tech_Athletics_logo.svg.png
Earlier this month, Louisiana Tech Athletics made the decision to no longer refer to several women’s sports teams as the Lady Techsters, unifying the brand under the Techster name used for men’s sports.

The decision comes amidst a growing trend of college and prep teams making the choice to no longer differentiate the mascots, logos and team names for their men's and women's teams.



