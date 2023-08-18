Earlier this month, Louisiana Tech Athletics made the decision to no longer refer to several women’s sports teams as the Lady Techsters, unifying the brand under the Techster name used for men’s sports.
The decision comes amidst a growing trend of college and prep teams making the choice to no longer differentiate the mascots, logos and team names for their men's and women's teams.
In 2014, two college programs made waves by being the first to tackle the “Lady” moniker head on. The University of Delaware announced that they would no longer be referring to their women’s teams as the Lady Hens, following a letter from Delaware alum James Wiles who criticized the unique naming of women's teams as “inherently sexist.
"The men’s teams are somehow solely entitled to the general term Hens, without a gender specific qualifier," Wiles said. The University agreed.
In Tennessee, the debate wasn’t so simple. The Lady Vols basketball team had created a rich history of success, both on and off the court, and many fans were hesitant to see their unique identity stripped away.
Tennessee officials acquiesced, announcing that all women’s sports, with the exception of basketball, would be called Tennessee Volunteers starting in 2015.
Nearly a decade later, Louisiana Tech will now join the growing movement. Like Tennessee, they will retain the historic Lady Techsters name for the basketball team alone, pointing to the longstanding tradition of success spanning 50 years.
“The Lady Techsters nickname and script logo is a national brand synonymous with our women’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood. “It is a name and a symbol that honors and recognizes the almost 50-year history that began back in 1973 and has included three national titles and 13 Final Fours. Excluding this from this transition was a no brainer. Lady Techsters will now only belong to them.”
Branding expert Jaci Russo has worked with several top businesses and teams across the state, giving her a unique perspective into why teams are making this decision and what factors they need to consider in order to make the most of their traditions and brand recognition.
“Anytime you’re making it more confusing for your target audience, you’re losing,” Russo explained. “In branding, we talk about having a ‘house’ of brands versus a ‘branded house.’”
The difference between the two can be illustrated by examining how companies like Procter and Gamble differ from others that combine all of their services under one singular brand.
“Procter and Gamble is a house of brands,” Russo said. “They own Tide, Duracell, all these different products that are owned by P&G but the only connection is that on the bottom of the packaging it says ‘A P&G Company’. All of those brands have their own advertising and their own marketing. Contrast that with Dove or FedEx. Those are branded houses; they are perfectly connected and aligned. If I say FedEx, you know I’m talking about the transportation of goods, but you don’t know if I’m talking about FedEx overnight, FedEx two-day or FedEx ground.”
To Russo, the decision for companies to align their brands shouldn’t be done without a thorough analysis of what they want to see in the future as well as an understanding of the brand’s past.
“You never want to throw away your history because it’s important, but you also have to evolve toward the future,” she said. “When one company buys out another or outgrows an old division or company name, the business has to make some difficult choices. The first thing that you have to know is the history. You have to talk to the stakeholders and understand how we got here and then look to the future to see where the new opportunities are.”
Given the school’s rich history in women's basketball, including national titles in 1982 and 1988 and ten Final Four appearances, the decision to keep the Lady Techsters name is probably the correct one, and certainly the right choice for LA Tech fans.