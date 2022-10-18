UL HOOPS
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is the preseason favorite to capture the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference men's basketball title, as determined by a vote of the league's 14 head coaches. The Ragin' Cajuns' Jordan Brown was chosen as the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. The Sun Belt also announced its Preseason All-Conference Teams on Monday.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game last season, received 10 of 14 first-place votes. Texas State was picked second, while South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State rounded out the top-five of the poll. All four received one first-place vote apiece.



