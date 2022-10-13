UL Football
Ben Massey

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — They say lightning doesn’t strike on the same football team twice. Nobody told the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in its nationally-televised game against Marshall.

Ben Wooldridge, in his first career start, tossed for a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana erupted for 20 points after a 37-minute delay due to lightning just before the start of the second half to claim a 23-13 Sun Belt Conference victory over Marshall on Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.



