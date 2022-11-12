UL Win

Junior linebacker Jasper Williams celebrates after a big defensive play against Georgia Southern on Thursday. 

 Ben Massey

LAFAYETTE – Ben Wooldridge threw three first-half touchdown passes and Kenneth Almendares tied a school record with five field goals – three of them in a 10-minute span – to boost Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns to a 36-17 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern in a Thursday night national television contest.

The Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) snapped a two-game loss streak with the win in their home finale and kept alive their hopes of becoming bowl eligible with two games remaining. UL needs to win one of its final two games – at Florida State on Nov. 19 and at Texas State on Nov. 26 – to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.



