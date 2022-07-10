Louisiana has some of the best high school talent in the nation this year, with multiple players in the top 10 rankings.
Head coach Brian Kelly has managed to keep several players at home in his first season in charge at LSU, but several players have already made the choice to head out of state.
Here are some of the top players in the state for each position and where they stand as they head into their final high school season.
Quarterback
Arch Manning, Isidore Newman
5 Star, University of Texas
Arch Manning is one of only a handful of players to ever be rated a perfect 1.0000 as quarterback by 247sports, and his last name certainly played into that assessment. Manning is the No. 1 player in the nation and Louisiana, but his on-field performances have left some wondering whether his hype is based on what people think he can do in the future instead of what he can actually do now.
Manning signed for the University of Texas in June.
Wide Receiver
Shelton Sampson, Jr. , Catholic BR
5 star, Louisiana State University
Catholic BR’s Shelton Sampson, Jr. already looks ready to make the jump to the next level. The 6-foot 4-inch senior has the pace to beat players and is one of the best all-around athletes in the state.
Sampson is currently uncommitted, though Alabama, LSU, and Florida State are all in the running to sign him. LSU’s Brian Kelly would do well to keep this in-state talent at home next year.
Safety
Derek Williams, Westgate
Five star, University of Texas
Everyone in New Iberia knows about Derek Williams already, but his audience is rapidly growing across the country following his commitment with the University of Texas on June 27.
Williams has been ranked as one of the top safeties in the nation since Westgate’s championship run last season, and it’s no surprise that big things will be expected from him once again this year. His speed, knowledge of the game, and crunching tackles will once again carry Westgate’s defense into the playoffs this season.
Linebacker
Jaiden Ausbery,
University Lab
4 star, Notre Dame
University Lab’s big-hitting linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is a big loss for LSU this season. Notre Dame poached Ausberry right off of LSU’s campus, and it’s easy to see why so many programs were gunning for him as the junior.
Leading his team in numerous defensive stats, Ausberry has proven himself capable of stopping drives and stepping up as a leader on the field for U Lab.
Offensive Tackle
Zalance Heard, Neville
4 star, Louisiana State University
LSU is leading the chase to sign 300-pound tackle Zalance Heard from Neville. Heard is experienced on both sides of the ball, but decided to focus on offense last season in preparation for the jump to college.
Heard is expected to continue to refine his offensive line performance in his senior season, and will be an excellent signing for the Tigers.
Cornerback
Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn
4 star, University of Texas
Jordan Matthews is another impressive defensive back that the University of Texas is expected to secure in the coming months. Standing at just 6-feet tall, Matthews makes excellent use of his size and speed to dominate opposing players.
His father played for both LSU and Southern, but this seems to be another Louisiana talent that will leave the state next year.
Running Back
Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet
4 star, Louisiana State University
Kaleb Jackson is one of the best running backs in the nation, picking up over 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
His speed with the ball allows Jackson to outrun defenders, and his ability as a route runner provides a dual threat attack for Liberty Magnet.
Jackson still hasn’t officially committed, but LSU is leading the race and is expected to keep this talented back in Baton Rouge.
Defensive Line
Kyran Bourda, St. Augustine
3 star, N/A
Six-foot three-inch Kyran Bourda is the top defensive line prospect in Louisiana, but he still hasn’t’ made up his mind about which program he will commit to. Ole Miss is rumored to be in the lead for his signature, but with serious interest from FLorida State, Texas, and Florida, it’s anyone’s guess who he chooses.
Regardless of where he decides to play at the next level, he will spend next season in New Orleans with St. Augustine, where he will once again help the Purple Knights to a Division I playoff run.
Tight End
Will Randle, Isidore Newman 3 star, University of Texas
If Arch Manning is expected to be the next Tom Brady, then Will Randle will hope to be compared to Rob Gronkowski. Following his high school quarterback, Arch, to Texas, Randle is the Longhorn’s top tight end signing so far.
The six-foot three-inch senior will need to focus on developing his game this year before he makes the jump to the next level.
Kicker
Peyton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal
3 star, Georgia
Lafayette native Peyton Woodring has interest from all around the country, but as of yet remains uncommitted. Georgia is the strong favorite, but recently Alabama and the University of Louisiana have each increased their interest in the versatile kicker.
Woodring has an average kickoff distance of 52 yards with a 3.5 second hang time, making him an attractive signing for numerous programs. In addition to his on-field achievements, Woodring currently has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 28 on the ACT.