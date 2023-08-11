LDWF Logo
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has received approval of its application for approximately $58 million in federal disaster assistance funding stemming from the historic Mississippi and Atchafalaya flood in 2019.

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially approved LDWF’s funding request. The funding will be used according to a spending plan developed by LDWF after consultation with the fishing industry and adjustments required by NOAA.



