Louisiana’s first full year of legal sports betting resulted in more than $1.8 billion in wagers, generating over $26.4 million in taxes for the state.

Louisiana sports betting in October hit a monthly record of $255.5 million, with $219 million coming from mobile bets and $36.4 million from retail sites. The wagers produced net proceeds of $4.2 million for retail and nearly $26 million for mobile, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.



