Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through July 31, 2022. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 544,910 pounds, or 68 percent, of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds (reduced from 816,233 pounds by payback of 6,918 pounds) have been harvested during the 2022 red snapper season.

Average weight estimates to date and the proportions of state and federal charter harvest have been updated and are reflected in the landings estimates table.



