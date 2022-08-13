Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through July 31, 2022. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 544,910 pounds, or 68 percent, of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds (reduced from 816,233 pounds by payback of 6,918 pounds) have been harvested during the 2022 red snapper season.
Average weight estimates to date and the proportions of state and federal charter harvest have been updated and are reflected in the landings estimates table.
The private recreational red snapper season began May 27 in both state and federal waters. This season will run weekends only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including the Mondays of Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day) with a daily bag limit of three fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.
LDWF reminds charter captains and crew that they are not allowed to keep a limit of red snapper on either a state or federal charter trip.
A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is required to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. This permit is free of charge.
