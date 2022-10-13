Prep Football LOUISIANA PREP FOOTBALL STATISTICAL LEADERS – WEEK 7 By Hunter Bower GeauxPreps Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RUSHING LEADERSRank Name School G Att Yds YPC TD1 Jalen Williams Mangham 6 147 1512 10.29 252 Xavier Ford Leesville 6 185 1416 7.65 133 Elijah Davis Riverside 6 146 1360 9.32 224 Carldell Sirmons Ouachita Parish 6 123 1359 11.05 175 Trey Holly Union Parish 6 119 1354 11.38 206 Caden Campisi Kaplan 6 193 1309 6.78 177 Decareyn Sampson Avoyelles 6 95 1222 12.86 168 P.J. Martin De La Salle 5 135 1205 8.93 129 Kevon Johnson St. Edmund 5 125 1163 9.30 1310 Jatoris Buggage Springfield 5 101 1152 11.41 1411 Fred Robertson Warren Easton 6 144 1146 7.96 1612 Jaedon Voisin Belle Chasse 6 115 1121 9.75 1313 Arnold Barnes B.T. Washington-NO 6 101 1118 11.07 1114 Damondrick Blackburn Central Catholic 6 101 1105 10.94 2315 D’Wanye Winfield Lutcher 6 105 1035 9.86 18PASSING LEADERSRank Name School G Comp. Att. Int. Yds TD1 Caylon Davis Patterson 6 124 175 2 2060 232 Kameron Evans Huntington 6 97 168 4 1755 203 Ben Taylor Airline 6 116 206 7 1588 234 Yashua Mitchell East St. John 6 75 156 5 1572 185 Ju’Juan Johnson Lafayette Christian 6 72 128 1 1509 176 Gray Walters Benton 5 88 146 4 1500 177 Ean Rodrigue Thibodaux 6 82 160 8 1461 118 Chris Armstrong John F. Kennedy 6 84 129 4 1441 199 Mills Dawson East Feliciana 6 102 160 5 1412 1810 Cooper DesRoches Mandeville 6 97 162 5 1375 1211 Joe Bordelon Alexandria 6 81 169 2 1370 1312 Amare Cooper St. Augustine 6 71 119 5 1299 1513 Ashton Levi Bogalusa 6 74 141 1 1298 1514 Landon Graves Ouachita Christian 6 83 138 3 1289 1315 Jackson Bradley Oak Grove 6 71 129 3 1289 5RECEIVING LEADERSRank Name School G Rec. Yds TD1 Howard Kinchen Patterson 6 46 988 132 Pearce Russell Benton 6 45 840 103 Daxton Chavez Airline 6 39 782 144 Parker Fulghum Evangel 6 39 704 75 Kentrell Prejean Teurlings Catholic 6 27 702 96 Omarion Miller North Caddo 6 24 673 87 Dkhai Joseph East St. John 6 31 667 128 Demarion Carter Huntington 6 33 643 89 John Hubbard Scotlandville 6 29 629 510 Royal Williams Ellender 6 33 621 711 Shelton Sampson Catholic-BR 6 44 610 912 Jacob Curole South Lafourche 6 42 571 413 Marc Denison Northwood-SH 6 24 551 214 Devion Lavergne North Central 6 36 548 815 Jaylin Johnson Alexandria 6 24 545 6 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Td Sport Name Lafourche Marc Denison Northwood-sh Att. Shelton Sampson Catholic-br Jalen Williams Mangham Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff winners announced A Fitness Story: Red Lerille and the Gym that Started it All Missing person remains found in Iberia Parish, two in custody for murder New Iberia child killed in pedestrian accident on Sunday NISH announces its Homecoming activites, court Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen New Iberia High football team joins community hours after game to clean up history Primeaux family gardens earn October's Garden of the Month award