LAFAYETTE – Under the direction of first-year assistant coach Matt Bergeron, Louisiana's running backs room is positioned to impress this season despite only one major contributor returning from a season ago.
That returner is Chris Smith, who finished the 2021 campaign with First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a specialist and Third-Team honors as a running back.
Smith finished as Louisiana's leading rusher last season, totaling 855 yards on 153 attempts. The Doak Walker Award Watch List member and Preseason First Team All-League selection produced one of the top single-game rushing performances in Ragin' Cajuns history last season at Arkansas State, rushing for 238 yards on 24 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Terrence Williams is the only returning back who saw action last season, toting the ball eight times for 14 yards, while Michael Orphey, Jr., has carried the ball seven times for 83 yards and a score over the last two years.
Redshirt junior Jacob Kibodi, redshirt freshman Dre'lyn Washington, rookie Zylan Perry and transfer Chaz Ward are all continuing to compete in camp for playing time this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns received unfortunate news earlier this year that the team will be without the services of Kendrell Williams due to injury.
Louisiana opens the 2022 season at Cajun Field on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Ragin' Cajuns host in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.
