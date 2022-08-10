Chandler Mixon
BATON ROUGE – Chandler Mixon and Sophie Daigle each spots in a pair of events to lead a contingent of 16 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field members on the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men's and Women's Track and Field team, released by the organization.

Mixon, Daigle and Maria Bienvenu each posted the top marks in their respective events for Louisiana among in-state programs. The Ragin' Cajuns added eight second-place honorees – highlighted by the women's 4x100-meter relay team of Kennedy London, Shemia Odaine, Johneisha George and Kiana Foster.



