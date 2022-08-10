BATON ROUGE – Chandler Mixon and Sophie Daigle each spots in a pair of events to lead a contingent of 16 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field members on the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men's and Women's Track and Field team, released by the organization.
Mixon, Daigle and Maria Bienvenu each posted the top marks in their respective events for Louisiana among in-state programs. The Ragin' Cajuns added eight second-place honorees – highlighted by the women's 4x100-meter relay team of Kennedy London, Shemia Odaine, Johneisha George and Kiana Foster.
Mixon claimed first-team All-Louisiana honors in both the men's javelin and decathlon for the Ragin' Cajuns with Daigle posting the top mark in the women's 10,000-meter run. Bienvenu, a second-team All-American after the 2021 season, led a 1-2 list for Louisiana in the women's javelin with Claire Armstrong earning second-team honors.
Yves Cherubin (men's 110-meter hurdles), Gavin Jaime (decathlon) and Serenity Rogers (women's 100-meter hurdles) were second-team recipients for the Ragin' Cajuns with Daigle (5,000-meter run) and Brooklynne Wilson (women's discus) named third-team.
Also named to the third-team included freshman Caemon Scott (men's 400-meters), Damian O'Boyle (men's 10,000-meter run), Nathan Fergusson (400-meter hurdles) and Matthew Standridge (men's pole vault).
THE ALL-LOUISIANA 2022 MEN'S AND WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD TEAM
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR –
MEN -- Sean "Squirrel" Burrell – LSU; WOMEN – Favour Ofili – LSU
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR –
MEN – Tzuriel Pedigo – LSU; WOMEN – Lisa Gunnarsson – LSU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
MEN – Apalos Edwards – LSU; WOMEN (TIE) – Kevell Byrd – Dillard; Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi – ULM
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Men – Joshun Noel – Dillard; WOMEN (TIE) – Morgan Smalls, LSU; Alexandra Weir – UNO
COACH OF THE YEAR
Men – Nile Legania – Dillard: WOMEN – Dennis Shaver, LSU.
Top Times (As provided by National Best Times List and the schools involved):
Men
100 Meters
Ismael Kone, New Orleans – May 6 – 9.94
Da'Marcus Fleming, LSU – April 30 – 10.02
Kie'Ave Harry, Northwestern State – May 6 – 10.10
200 Meters
Dorian Camel, LSU – April 30 – 20.00
Ismael Kone, New Orleans – May 6 – 20.31
Simon Wulff, Northwestern State – April 23 – 20.61
400 Meters
Eugene Omalla, Southeastern – March 18 – 46.04
Destine Scott, Northwestern State – May 6 – 46.38
Caemon Scott, Louisiana – May 12, 46.38
800 Meters
Parker McBride, New Orleans – May 14 – 1:48.46
Eric Coston, LSU – May 12 – 1:49.35
Nicholas Scott- Southern -- 1:49.45 --April 30, 2022
1500 Meters
Davis Bove, LSU – April 13 – 3:43.47
Adam Wise, LSU – April 16 – 3:47.19
Eric Coston, LSU – April 2 – 3:47. 22
5000 Meters
Evans Kemboi, McNeese – March 23 – 14:24.17
Jackson Martingayle, LSU – April 14 – 14:30.27
Aaron Gilliam, McNeese – April 8 – 14:30.51
10,000 Meters
Bradley Makuvire, Southeastern – March 24 – 29:36.90
Jacob Kipkogei, McNeese – March 18 – 30:46.14
Damian O'Boyle, Louisiana – April 15 – 30:49.50
110 Hurdles
Eric Edwards Jr., LSU – June 10 – 13.15
Yves Cherubin, Louisiana – March 23 – 13.60
Ronnie Jackson, McNeese State – April 8 – 14.15
400 Hurdles
Sean Burrell, LSU – June 10 – 48.70
Agerian Jackson, Southeastern – May 6 -- 51.00
Nathan Fergusson, Louisiana – May 12 – 51.29
3000 Steeplechase
Kolyn Saltzman, New Orleans – April 23 – 8:56.65
Joey Croft, McNeese – April 8 – 9:00.13
Garrett Hamilton, LSU – March 19 – 9:12.74
4X100 Relay
LSU – Eric Edwards Jr., Dorian Camel, Da'Marcus Fleming, Kenroy Higgins II – April 30 – 38.85
Northwestern State – Evan Nafe, Simon Wulff, Kie'Ave Harry, Tre'Darius Carr – April 9 – 39.35
New Orleans – Julian Forde, Ellis Cummings, Ismael Kone, Mason Melancon – April 23 – 39.63
4X400 Relay
LSU – Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith, Ashton Hicks – June 8 – 3:01.67
Southeastern – Gerson Pozo, Eugene Omalla, Jaimie Omalla, Agerian Jackson – April 28 – 3:07.42
McNeese State – Richard Lee, Ondray Miles, Terrill Banks, Jalon White – April 16, 3:07.77
High Jump
Salvko Stevic, Southeastern – May 6 – 7-1.75
Ali Eren Unlu, ULM – May 12 – 7-0.25
Prince Moss, Grambling – April 14 – 6-11.0
Pole Vault
Chandler Mixon, Louisiana – March 18 – 16-11
Hayden Barrios, Northwestern State – May 15 – 16-4.75
Matthew Standridge, Louisiana – April 29 – 16-3.25
Long Jump
Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State – May 6 – 25-8
Ji'eem Bullock, LSU – April 9 – 25-6
Colin Butler, LA Tech – May 12 – 24-8.5
Triple Jump
Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU – May 27 – 54-6.75
Apalos Edwards, LSU – June 10 – 53-9.25
Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State – March 23 – 50-8.25
Shot Put
John Meyer, LSU – April 15 – 67-3.25
Djimon, Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 25 – 63-0.75
Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 7 – 57-0
Discus
Djimon Gumbs, Northwestern State – April 23 – 193-3
Tarajh Hudson, Northwestern State – May 15 – 186-6
Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 15 – 182-7
Hammer
Jake Norris, LSU – April 9 – 230-4
Vojislav Gvero, New Orleans – May 6 – 207-9
Jacob Fudge, ULM – April 22 – 195-3
Javelin
Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU – June 8 – 258-10
Eli Gaughan, LSU – May 25 – 230-6
Cole McKnight, ULM – March 23 – 220-2
Decathlon
Chandler Mixon, Louisiana – May 12 – 7055
Gavin Jaime, Louisiana – May 12 – 6264
Bailey Couch, ULM – May 12 – 6,263
WOMEN
100 Meters
Favour Ofili, LSU – April 30 – 10.93
Tionna Brown, LSU – April 30 – 11.22
Thelma Davies, LSU – April 30 – 11.24
200 Meters
Favour Ofili, LSU – April 15 – 21.96
Thelma Davies, LSU – April 23 – 22.86
Alia Armstrong, LSU – April 2 – 22.98
400 Meters
Michaela Rose, LSU – April 23 – 53.65
Amber Anning, LSU – April 2 – 52.08
Garrier White, LSU – April 2 – 52.70
800 Meters
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU – April 13 – 2:00.98
Michaela Rose, LSU – May 12 – 2:02.49
Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU – April 30 – 2:04.74
1500 Meters
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU – May 12 – 4:12.30
Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU – May 12 – 4:16.67
Alicia Stamey, LSU – April 23 – 4:24.65
5000 Meters
Doria Martingayle, LSU – April 14 – 17:06.46
Alicia Stamey, LSU – May 13 – 17:14.24
Sophie Daigle, Louisiana – April 30 – 17:18.19
10000 Meters
Sophie Daigle, Louisiana – April 13 – 34:38.21
Doria Martingayle, LSU – May 14 – 36:57.65
Mathilde Helms Kjaer, UNO – May 6 – 37:34.23
100 Hurdles
Alia Armstrong, LSU – March 23 – 12.33
Serenity Rogers, Louisiana – March 23 – 13.05
Leah Phillips, LSU – April 2 – 13.49
400 Hurdles
Garriel White, LSU – May 28 – 56.73
Michaela Rose, LSU – April 9 – 57.62
Janiel Moore, Northwestern State – May 15 – 58.59
3000 Steeplechase
Addison Stevenson, LSU – April 13 – 10:18.07
Alicia Stamey, LSU – April 30 -- 10:23.99
Sara Funderburk, LSU – April 30 – 10:25.94
4x100 Relay
LSU – Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Tianna Beard-Brown, Thelma Davies – May 12 – 42.59
Louisiana – Kennedy London, Shemia Odaine, Johneisha George, Kiana Foster – April 29 – 44.86
Northwestern State – Claudasha Watson, Taylor Shaw, Aliyah Carswell, Lynell Washington – April 15 – 45.46
4x400 Relay
LSU – Favour Ofili, Amber Anning, Michaela Rose, Garriel White – April 9 – 3:29.88
ULM – Brittany Roberson, Jasmine Williams, Kimone Campbell, Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen – April 22 – 3:41.87
Southern -- Shani Simon, Anijah Williams, Trinity Kirk, Qymeshia Mayhew – May 7 –3:43.61
High Jump
Nyagoa Bayak, LSU – May 12 – 6-1.25
Morgan Smalls, LSU – May 28 -- 6-0.5
Sakari Famous, McNeese – May 28 – 6-0.5
Pole Vault
Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU – March 23 – 15-3
AnnMarie Broussard, Northwestern State – May 6 – 13-9.75
Megan Fitzgerald, Tulane – May 13 – 13-0.25
Long Jump
Morgan Smalls, LSU – May 12 – 21-7.25
Serena Bolden, LSU – April 23 – 20-7.75
Dreunna Washington, McNeese State – May 15 – 20-2.5
Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM – May 12 – 20-2.5
Triple Jump
Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM – March 24 – 43-5.75
Kyndal McKnight, LSU – April 23 – 42-9
Serena Bolden, LSU – April 2 – 42-1.25
Shot Put
Janell Fullerton, McNeese State – May 6 – 53-3
Amber Hart, LSU – April 9 – 53-1
Kristian Jackson, Southeastern – May 6 – 50-6.75
Discus
Amber Hart, LSU – April 15 – 180-3
Kristian Jackson, Southeastern – March 18 – 170-9
Brooklynne Wilson, Louisiana – May 12 – 168-0
Hammer
Hannah Blood, ULM – April 22 – 199-3
Sammy Dyson, New Orleans – April 23 – 184-6
Brianna Sam, ULM -- April 2 – 178-5
Javelin
Maria Bienvenu, Louisiana – March 18 – 175-9
Claire Armstrong, Louisiana – April 22 – 170-8
Blanche Beard, McNeese – March 23, 159-2
Heptathlon
Margot Temines, Tulane – May 13 – 5413
Morgan Talley, McNeese State – April 8 -- 5038
Johnson Murray, LA Tech – May 12 -- 4937