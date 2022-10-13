LDWF Shield
Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. (LOGT), a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $3,000 to diligent citizens statewide at their meeting on Oct. 5 in Mansura.

The LOGT board reviewed six cases that included public tips from informants. A total of six subjects were apprehended and a total of 727 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases.



