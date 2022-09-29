After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration returned on Saturday, Sept. 24, at four Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) sites around the state.
Thousands attended the events, including more than 800 people at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge.
Among the activities held at the Baton Rouge site, more than 70 youth participated in the Family Fun Fest Youth Fishing Contest. Winners in the “Little Catfish” category were Brayden Allison in first place, Bryson Allison in second place and Annie Sullivan in third place. In the “Little Other” category, Sayde Beaman was the first place winner. Winners in the “Junior Catfish” category were Kasen Bergeron in first place, Jaxon Hines in second place, and Nate Scott in third place. Leroy London won first place in the “Junior Other” category contest.
Other activities at the Baton Rouge event included fishing, canoeing, kayaking, skeet shooting, archery, exhibitors, free food, cooking demonstrations, mobile fish touch tank, inflatable casting targets, falconry demonstrations, face painting and door prizes.
A second event, held at the Woodworth Shooting Range, drew more than 2,000 attendees. Activities at this event included shooting activities, archery, 3-D air rifle trail, fishing for catfish/bream/largemouth bass, fly fishing techniques, crappie fishing techniques, building a primitive fire, alligator skinning, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Demonstration, fish identification, ask an enforcement officer, door prizes, free t-shirts for participating youth, inflatable casting targets, and food trucks.
More than 750 people attended the NHFD event at the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe. This event included activities such as shooting, archery, live animals, frog-catching pond, outdoor exhibitors, door prizes, bait casting, BB gun shooting and skeet shooting.
A fourth event was held at the Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton. More than 1,100 people attended this event, where activities included a Youth Duck Calling Contest, a 3D Archery Tournament, an electrofishing demonstration, hog trap demonstrations, bull frog catching, BB gun shooting, shotgun shooting, muzzle loader shooting, paintball, archery, kayaking and canoeing.
Each location’s events varied but all included exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses.
NHFD was established in the early 1970s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) introduced its first NHFD event in 1982 at the Monroe District Office, and in the following years, additional locations were added to its roster. Before the pandemic, more than 10,000 people statewide would attend the celebrations, establishing it as the department’s largest, free public event.
“I am delighted with the turnout for this year’s National Hunting and Fishing Day events,’’ said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “We’ve missed putting this event on the last two years, and we really enjoyed getting back out there to show the public – especially kids – just what Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise has to offer.”
NHFD is assisted by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities. Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.
For photo and videos from this event, go to: https://ldwf.canto.com/v/NHFD2022/
For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/nhfd.