ul mcneese soccer
Buy Now

Louisiana's Alyssa Abbott prepares to strike the ball during an exhibition match against McNeese on Wednesday

 Ben Massey/University of Louisiana

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAFAYETTE - Alyssa Abbott scored a pair of goals and Hailly Waterhouse added an assist to lead the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team in its exhibition opener against I-10 rival McNeese on Wednesday, but a mad scramble in the box in the final half-minute of regulation resulted in an own goal and a 2-2 deadlock at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Facility.

Louisiana, which will officially open its first season under head coach Chris McBride on Aug. 18 against FIU, outshot McNeese, 9-5 with Abbott scoring in the 19th minute before giving the Ragin' Cajuns a 2-1 lead with an unassisted goal in the 76th minute.



Tags