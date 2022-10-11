UL GOLF
AJ Henderson/Sun Belt Conference

GLADEWATER, Texas – Malan Potgieter played a near flawless round for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Golf team, shooting a 2-under-par 70 and moving to within three strokes off the individual lead on Monday at the Tempest Intercollegiate at Tempest Golf Club.

Louisiana, playing in its fourth event of the 2022-23 season, produced a team score of 1-over-par 289 to sit in fifth place after 36 holes.



