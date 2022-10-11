GLADEWATER, Texas – Malan Potgieter played a near flawless round for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Golf team, shooting a 2-under-par 70 and moving to within three strokes off the individual lead on Monday at the Tempest Intercollegiate at Tempest Golf Club.
Louisiana, playing in its fourth event of the 2022-23 season, produced a team score of 1-over-par 289 to sit in fifth place after 36 holes.
Play will conclude with the final round of the 54-hole event on Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. Louisiana, which will be paired with Incarnate Word, Nicholls and UT Arlington, will start its round at 8:20 a.m. Live results are available at GolfStat.com.
Eli Ortego and Jake Marler each carded rounds of even-par 72 for the Ragin' Cajun with Burke Alford recording a 3-over 75 and Charlie Flynn a 77.
After opening with a 1-under 71 in Sunday's opening round, Potgieter played a bogey-free back nine which included birdies at No. 10 and 16. The freshman, who finished the second round at 3-under-141, posted his first of three birdies in the round at No. 3 before posting his only bogey of the round on the following hole.
Marler (76-72-148) posted Louisiana's best score on the front nine with a 3-under-33 while Flynn (77-77-154) overcame a rough performance on the front with a 3-under-33 on the back.
Ortego (72-72-144) collected three birdies on the day to post his second consecutive, even-par round while Burke (75-75-150) also recorded three birdies in the round.
Freshman Maximilian Feistmantl, competing as an individual and playing in his second collegiate round, fired a 3-over-75 which included a birdie at the par-3, No. 17.
First-day leader Rice maintained its top spot in the 11-team field after posting a team score of 280 to finish at 561 after 36 holes. South Alabama (567), Texas State (576), Stephen F. Austin (580) and Louisiana (583) rounded out the top five with SFA's Rick Frauenberger posting a 2-under-70 to finish at 6-under-138 and claim the individual lead over Rice's Henry Daly (139) heading into the final round.2
TEMPEST INTERCOLLEGIATE
Oct. 9-11, 2022
Gladewater, Texas (Tempest Golf Club)
Par 72, 7,229 yards
TEAM RESULTS
1. Rice 281-280-561; 2. South Alabama 285-282-567; 3. Texas State 286-290-576; 4. Stephen F. Austin 290-290-580; 5. Louisiana 294-289-583; 6. UT Arlington 298-286-584; 7. UT Rio Grande Valley 298-292-590; 8. Incarnate Word 302-291-593; 9. Nicholls State 298-301-599; 10. Houston Christian 294-307-601; 11. Central Michigan 311-307-618.
LOUISIANA RESULTS (* - competing as an Individual)
T3. Malan Potgieter 71-70-141; T16. Eli Ortego 72-72-144; T30. Jake Marler 76-72-148; T34. Burke Alford 75-75-150; T48. Charlie Flynn 77-77-154; T48. Maximilian Feistmantl* 79-75-154.